Roaring into 1! Christine Lakin's Son Baylor Celebrates His First Birthday at Jungle-Themed Bash

Christine Lakin‘s son had a wild time turning 1!

Baylor B.‘s first birthday was Tuesday, but he celebrated with family and friends a few days early at a “Wild One” bash in Los Angeles on Saturday, produced by Good Carma Studio.

“We celebrated at our home with a jungle-themed party, complete with ‘Tiger Food’ (delicious pizza and salad from Fresh Brothers), and a hydration station — because it was super hot out — with my favorite bubbly water LaCroix and a fruit iced tea made with VitaCup,” the Hollywood Darlings star, 40, tells PEOPLE, sharing photos from the event starring the birthday boy, 3½-year-old big sister Georgia James and dad Brandon Breault.

“We had a few family friends over and their kids, so Georgia mostly thought the party was all about her,” Lakin jokes, “but she hung on long enough to wait for Baylor to smash his cake until she got her cupcake as well — gorgeous sweets from Polkatots.”

Said dessert spread included an impressive array of sweets like a cupcake pull-apart featuring a giraffe, elephant and lion design, plus crispy marshmallow treats — and a separate smash cake for the birthday boy, of course.

Between sips and bites, “kids played in the backyard, kept cool under our jungle teepee and got some great back-to-school favors like backpacks and water bottles from Stephen Joseph,” Lakin shares with PEOPLE.

Rounding out their take-homes were ModFamily paint pens and Malarkey Kids chew cubes, with Mabel’s Labels personalizing each child’s backpack.

The Step by Step alum jokes to PEOPLE that, later, the couple put Baylor — who wore a yellow crown for the occasion, while his mom rocked a tiger-ear headband and sister Georgia sported leopard-print pants — “down for his second nap and rounded out the party with a toast because let’s be honest, two kids under 4 is no joke and I feel like we deserved a little pat on the back too.”

“I can’t believe how fast this year has gone by!” Lakin adds. “Sometimes I want to cry thinking about him starting to walk and leaving the baby stage behind (probably the last baby stage I’ll get to experience) and other times, I see glimpses of the next chapter and am so excited to watch him start to interact more with his sister Georgia.”

“He’s such a sweet little angel and has brought us so much joy,” the proud mom adds of little Baylor, taking a moment to send out a “big thanks to the girls at Good Carma Studio for helping me organize this milestone and my husband Brandon for all he does on the daily.”

“Happy birthday, my sweet little Virgo! You’re precious!” Lakin says.