Christine Lakin 'Instantly Bonded' with TV Baby's Real-Life Mom in Candid Breastfeeding Moment

Image zoom Christine Lakin (L) and Breanne Loveland with Loveland's son Angus Christine Lakin/Instagram

Anyone with kids knows one big word is important to keep at the forefront of your vocabulary at all times: improvisation.

Actress Christine Lakin — herself a mother of two in real life — recently leveraged her flexibility on set when her “TV baby,” a now-16-month-old little boy named Angus, needed to breastfeed during a shoot.

Thankfully, Gus’ mom, Breanne Loveland, was nearby and stepped in to alleviate the situation. And it ended up turning into an unforgettable moment, caught on camera.

“Sometimes you’re on a shoot and your TV baby needs to nurse but you’re still trying to get the shot and hoping he falls asleep in your arms so you can start rolling so you just kind of go with it. Then his little hand reaches in your blouse too. 😂,” the former Step by Step star, 40, captioned her Instagram photo that showed Gus nursing from his mom while his hand was reached inside the actress’s top.

“It was probably one of the more unique work situations I’ve been in but we got the take! 🎥 Thanks @breanneloveland for letting me hold your sweet baby all day. You and I were instantly bonded in this moment. #setlife #workingmoms,” Lakin concluded the caption.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: What Does Every Mom Need to Know About Breastfeeding?

Lakin and husband Brandon Breault are parents to two young children: son Baylor B., 10 months, and daughter Georgia James, 3.

The Hollywood Darlings star has given a glimpse into her life as a mom over the years, including both fun moments and candid ones about how difficult parenting can be sometimes.

” ‘Vacations’ with kids aren’t really vacations,” she wrote alongside a family beach photo last month. “As my friend says, they’re ‘trips.’ The kind you sort of need a proper vacation from. 😂”

“But we did it and it was mostly great and a lot of people came and held our kids and colored with georgia and played Elsa and Anna so I could have a break ☺️,” Lakin added.

RELATED VIDEO: Roselyn Sanchez Remembers Eva Longoria Directing Grand Hotel While Breastfeeding: “It’s Inspirational”

Lakin and Breault revealed they were expecting their second child in April 2018 on PopTV.com, sharing a photo reminiscent of their first pregnancy announcement — in front of a theater marquee that read, “COMING SOON / THE SEQUEL ‘BABY BOY’ / SEPTEMBER 2018.” (This time, the photo including their daughter!)

In late August 2018 — two and a half weeks after celebrating her son with a baby shower thrown by her “beautiful tribe” and just over a month before his arrival on Sept. 10 — the star shared some “honest thoughts” about her mixed feelings over becoming a family of four.

“I can’t wait to watch Georgia grow as a big sister, and I also want to cry thinking of my time being divided,” Lakin captioned a family photo from a shoot by Inda Reid. “Also, we’ve got a good thing going here — she’s more independent by the day and we’ve figured out our family routine.”

“At the same time, here’s a chance to do it all over again — without the fear and anxiety that first baby brings of, ‘Am I doing any of this correctly?’ ” she shared. “We get to complete our family in such an awesome way and it’s a blessing. Have I mentioned I may be a tad hormonal? It’s normal to cry during Bachelor in Paradise right? 😂”