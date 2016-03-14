Christine Lakin is a new mom!

Best known for her role as Al Lambert on the ’90s hit series Step by Step, the actress also has a recurring role as the voice of news anchor Joyce Kinney on Family Guy. She will next appear in Mother’s Day and the independent film The Ledger.

Lakin, 37, and Brandon Breault were married in October 2014.

In November, the mom-to-be announced she was pregnant and expecting a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Georgia James, on March 6.

Lakin can be found on Instagram and Twitter @yolakin.

I had started having small contractions Thursday night and knew after my doctor’s appointment Friday that things weren’t far away.

I had scheduled a pregnancy shoot with my good friend Jamie Arrigo — and good thing because little did we know, it would be the very last day to capture my body 9 months pregnant.

My water broke the next morning.

We headed to the doctor to get checked out and although I hadn’t really started progressing, there was a risk of infection and he wanted to admit me. I knew at that point we were in for a long few days.

I had wanted to labor at home for awhile and was fairly disappointed that things were already not happening the way I had hoped … but I wasn’t really in control, as I’m quickly learning.

We checked in and I started walking the halls and bouncing on my birth ball. My friend Alaa broke into the hospital and started a running text commentary with a group of my friends that is now being hailed as one of the most epic birth commentaries to be done.

I was doing everything to help bring labor on. I knew now that because my water had broken, the risk of infection would give me about a day to labor naturally, which I really was hoping to do. Thankfully, big contractions started about four hours later and, with the help of my incredible husband, I got through the big ones as best I could into the night.

When they had been just a minute apart for several hours, providing no rest, I could finally take it no longer and decided to get an epidural.

Relief was imminent (to those ladies who do this without any intervention, I salute you, I bow to you — labor is not a joke!) but to my dismay, my progress was still pretty minor. I was stuck between 2 to 3 cm and then remained that way through the rest of the evening.

I was incredibly disheartened. I blamed myself for getting the epidural, thinking that had stopped my labor. Pitocin didn’t get my big contractions going again and by the morning, the nurses were talking C-section. Exactly what I — again MY plan — was hoping to avoid.

I felt like a failure. And this is what I want to say about that … no one can tell you one way is better than another to have a child. For all of your preparation, mediation and desire, your body and your unborn child dictate what ultimately happens.

It was a bitter pill for me to swallow, being the type of person who has always worked hard and expected a lot from myself. Tearfully, I looked at my doctor and told him that whatever was best for the baby was of course what we would do.

He saw how upset I was and decided to check me again. He was able to miraculously coax my body into labor again and decided to let me ride it out for another few hours before we made the decision. I give my doctor all the credit here. He knew my body wanted to corporate, but unfortunately, as Alaa put it, I have a “lemon” of a cervix.

Within three hours, I had progressed to a 5 and two more later, I was fully ready to start delivery.

It was fast and furious from that point out. I had started spiking a low fever and knew I needed to be efficient, for my baby’s health as well as my own. Twenty pushes later, and our baby was here … with the cord wrapped firmly around her neck twice. This may have been the scariest moment I have ever known. Again, I give so much credit to my doctor, who handled the situation quickly and calmly.

She didn’t start crying right away and I can’t express how utterly terrifying that was. The NICU team was called in and just as they got there, she cried for the first time. She was fine. Her breathing was rapid and she had some distress, but ultimately she was just fine.

I cried, my husband cried … and it was the greatest feeling I’ve ever known. Surreal … awesome, scary, amazing … all the feels.

I share this story because I learned a lot about just how little control we have over some things in life and how it’s not a reflection on us as humans when things don’t go the way we want them to.

This wonderful little girl has inserted a world of worry into my heart forever — welcome to motherhood! I will never again know what it’s like to not worry and care about her and that’s a beautiful thing.

My friend put it best: The days can be long, but the years are short. Enjoy it all while it lasts.

Brandon and I thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support for us and Miss Georgia.