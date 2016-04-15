Christine Lakin's Blog: Easing Into the Madness of Motherhood

In her latest blog, the new mom admits the struggle of balancing a newborn's needs is well worth it

Lakin, 37, and Brandon Breault were married in October 2014.

In November, the mom-to-be announced she was pregnant and expecting a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Georgia James, on March 6.

Lakin can be found on Instagram and Twitter @yolakin.

Courtesy Christine Lakin

I’ve been a mom for a whole five weeks now. So, I’m pretty much an expert. (I joke.)

People ask me how it’s going. How do I feel? The response changes daily, maybe hourly. For the most part, I feel pretty good. There’s nothing like looking in Georgia’s eyes as she stares up at me with this newfound look of wonder or smelling her little hands and kissing her plump cheeks.

With my parents! – Courtesy Christine Lakin

And there’s also nothing quite like getting projectile spit up inside your mouth as you go in for a sweet cuddle. An occurrence both my husband and I have had the awesome pleasure of experiencing. Good times people, good times.

The fact of the matter is, it’s hard. Way harder than I thought it would be. And I read books! I watched multiple friends have kids and go through it. I felt like I waited until the timing was right in my life and really took stock of what a lifestyle change this would be … and man, I have to tell you, I got played.

Courtesy Christine Lakin

This is by far, the most difficult job I’ve ever had. And I’ve navigated a career in the entertainment industry for 29 years without losing my marbles, which is no small feat.

All you moms out there are chuckling reading this, I’m sure. Because you know exactly the confusing mix of elation, exhaustion, frustration and joy I feel every day. Sometimes all at once.

I cry. I laugh. I worry. About whether she’s gained enough weight. About whether I’m making enough milk. I worry I’m doing a good enough job. Brandon and I talk way too much about poop. Not the sexiest convo.

Courtesy Christine Lakin

I watch a lot of Project Runway and Housewives while I breastfeed. I feel simultaneously guilty I’m not working and terrified of having to leave her eventually to go back to work. In all honesty, I’ve been trying to write this blog for three days. Just like the pile of laundry that I keep swearing I’m going to fold.

How did I go from being such a productive person who writes, acts, directs, narrates, and choreographs while finding the time to make dinner five nights a week and host theme parties on the weekends to wearing my PJs at 3 p.m. and realizing I still haven’t brushed my teeth?

I think that’s the hardest shift. For anyone who previously devoted their life to their career, the shift to motherhood is truthfully, a bit shocking. As a person who’s a fairly adept multitasker, I guess I always thought that skill would apply and make things easier.

And in some ways it does. (I’m really good at eating with one hand now and have organized her closet so well it looks like Mabel’s Labels exploded in there.)

But in other ways, it has just provided more chaos and frustration for me when I set goals that can’t be accomplished. And here came my a-ha moment (thank you Oprah) — my life is not my own anymore. It’s hers.

On the hard days, I tell myself it gets easier. This stage will pass. And on the good days, I remind myself this stage is fleeting. She will never be this tiny again. So shut up, Lakin. Put your Type-A personality on the back burner and sit back and and enjoy it.

No, it’s not perfect. It’s confusing and messy and the laundry is never done. Yes, I have hummus in my hair and have leaked through my shirt. But who cares? Smell her head. Tickle her feet. Take yet another picture. And then get spit up on and repeat the whole process. Because it’s awesome and the reward of that first smile is better than anything I could have imagined before I became a mom.

Your career is never gonna love you back like your kid. And that stupid phrase “having it all” … well, maybe we should talk about “having it good” instead.

Courtesy Christine Lakin

These are the “trenches” so to speak. I haven’t seen this many sunrises since college. I pump my fists in excitement at 2 a.m. because she’s slept four whole hours in a row. (On that subject, how did I ever complain before about getting “a bad night’s sleep?” Six hours would feel like a dream these days.)

And why did no one tell me newborns are so NOISY? She’s like a mini Chewbacca in her bassinet, grunting and groaning through the night.

But I wouldn’t trade it for the world. The role of mom is definitely hardest earned, and so far, the best one I’ve scored. Now excuse me, I’m going to get some crackers to dip in my bangs.