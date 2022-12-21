Christine Brown Shares the Moment Daughter Truely Stood Up to a School Bully: 'I'm Obsessed'

Christine Brown is a proud mom as her youngest, 12-year-old Truely, stood up for a friend in need

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 02:25 PM
Christine Brown Shares the Moment Daughter Truely Stood Up to a Grade School Bully: 'I'm Obsessed'
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram (2)

Christine Brown is one proud mom.

The Sister Wives star, 50, opened up on her Instagram Story Tuesday about a recent moment when daughter Truely, 12, stood up for her friend in a time of need.

Brown explained the situation in a selfie-style video shot in her car, beginning, "So the other day at school, there's this kid who has been just bullying everybody at school."

"The other day, he just wouldn't give her friend these pencils. She wanted pencils in the classroom, and he's holding the basket, and he's shaking the basket, and not letting her friend get a pencil," she continued.

"And the teacher's like, 'Please sit down. Let's not do that' Her friend's like, 'Can you please stop?' And Truely stands up in her seat, she pointed straight at the kid and she goes, 'YOU. Go sit down.'"

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown/Instagram

The moment of declaration worked out for the pre-teen. "He turned around and he went and he sat down and that was it," Brown shared.

"I'm pretty sure the teacher and everyone in the class wanted to give her a standing ovation. I know I did," added the proud mom.

Christine shares Truely, Ysabel, 19, Gwendlyn, 20, Paedon, 24, Mykelti, 26, and Aspyn, 27, with ex Kody Brown.

In an appearance on an episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey earlier this month, Christine opened up about how she was impacted when seeing her children disappointed by their dad.

Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last
Christine Brown/Instagram

"It was like a vicious cycle all the time. Because for years, I'd say you know, your dad loves you. He loves you, he wanted to spend time with you," Christine recalled. "I would tell my kids that all the time — that he's going to come over, we're going to have a great time, blah, blah, blah. And after a while, they just stopped believing me."

As Kody wasn't available to the kids, Christine said she felt that he "was just missing out on some seriously wicked, awesome kids, and missing out on knowing them."

"Because they're phenomenal people. They're amazing and delightful. And he just doesn't know them," she explained. "It's sad for him too. So it's frustrating all around."

