Christine Brown Celebrates 'Living Close to My Children Again' After Sharing Engagement News

Christine Brown is loving this chapter of her life.

The Sister Wives star, 51, shared photos of some special time in the kitchen with daughters Truely, 13, and Ysabel Brown, 19.

The three were all smiles and laughing in the photo, enjoying a large charcuterie spread before them, captioning the sweet shots with the hashtag "family bonding time."

"It's a nice day when I'm with my kids and it's an amazing day when they're making food with me in the kitchen," the mom of six wrote.

"I've been having the time of my life living so close to so many of my children again. #charcuterie #daughterbondingtime #thecrackertruelyfinallyate #imadeitmyself #okayysabelhelped," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The girls' gathering came shortly after mom Christine announced her engagement to David Woolley exclusively to PEOPLE. In an Instagram post, Christine shared, "We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

In addition to Ysabel and Truely, Christine also shares Paedon, 24, Mykelti, 26, and Aspyn, 27, with ex Kody Brown.

In an appearance on an episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey in December, Christine opened up about how she was impacted when seeing her children disappointed by their dad.

"It was like a vicious cycle all the time. Because for years, I'd say you know, your dad loves you. He loves you, he wanted to spend time with you," Christine recalled. "I would tell my kids that all the time — that he's going to come over, we're going to have a great time, blah, blah, blah. And after a while, they just stopped believing me."

As Kody wasn't available to the kids, Christine said she felt that he "was just missing out on some seriously wicked, awesome kids, and missing out on knowing them."

"Because they're phenomenal people. They're amazing and delightful. And he just doesn't know them," she explained. "It's sad for him too. So it's frustrating all around."