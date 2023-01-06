Christine Brown Gave Up 'Bombed Busy' Day for Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'

Christine Brown shares Truely, 12, Ysabel, 19, Gwendlyn, 20, Paedon, 24, Mykelti, 26, and Aspyn, 27, with ex Kody Brown

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 12:50 PM
Christine Brown Gave Up a 'Bombed Busy' Day for a Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'
Photo: Christine Brown/Instagram

Christine Brown always has time for her kids.

The Sister Wives star spent a moment of downtime with daughter Ysabel captured in a series of photos the mom of six shared on Instagram Thursday.

"I'm seriously bombed busy today, But the @ysabelpaigebrown says, I'm coming over and here I am!" she shared, adding hashtags "#priorities #blessed #blessedmom #rummy #playing #ihavethingstodo."

The photos show Christine and her 19-year-old sharing some laughs as they play cards together, enjoying some one-on-one time.

In addition to Ysabel, Christine also shares Truely, 12, Gwendlyn, 20, Paedon, 24, Mykelti, 26, and Aspyn, 27, with ex Kody Brown.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the 50-year-old mom opened up on her Instagram Story about a proud moment when pre-teen Truely stood up for her friend in a time of need.

Brown explained the situation in a selfie-style video shot in her car, beginning, "So the other day at school, there's this kid who has been just bullying everybody at school."

"The other day, he just wouldn't give her friend these pencils. She wanted pencils in the classroom, and he's holding the basket, and he's shaking the basket, and not letting her friend get a pencil," she continued.

"And the teacher's like, 'Please sit down. Let's not do that' Her friend's like, 'Can you please stop?' And Truely stands up in her seat, she pointed straight at the kid and she goes, 'YOU. Go sit down.' "

The moment of declaration worked out for the pre-teen. "He turned around and he went and he sat down and that was it," Brown shared.

Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Janelle Brown at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown/Instagram

"I'm pretty sure the teacher and everyone in the class wanted to give her a standing ovation. I know I did," added the proud mom.

In an appearance on an episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey last month, Christine opened up about how she was impacted when seeing her children disappointed by their dad.

"It was like a vicious cycle all the time. Because for years, I'd say you know, your dad loves you. He loves you, he wanted to spend time with you," Christine recalled. "I would tell my kids that all the time — that he's going to come over, we're going to have a great time, blah, blah, blah. And after a while, they just stopped believing me."

As Kody wasn't available to the kids, Christine said she felt that he "was just missing out on some seriously wicked, awesome kids, and missing out on knowing them."

"Because they're phenomenal people. They're amazing and delightful. And he just doesn't know them," she explained. "It's sad for him too. So it's frustrating all around."

Related Articles
Christine Brown Shares the Moment Daughter Truely Stood Up to a Grade School Bully: 'I'm Obsessed'
Christine Brown Shares the Moment Daughter Truely Stood Up to a School Bully: 'I'm Obsessed'
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
Christine Brown Says Kody Brown 'Doesn't Know' Their Kids After Years of 'Missing Out'
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Gwendlyn Brown; Christine Brown; Kody Brown
Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Jokes About Getting Her Parents' 'Leftover Fame' in Their Divorce
Gwendlyn Brown - Gwendlyn Brown Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CmVCPQ-v2Bi/?hl=en; janelle brown/instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BvRL_KVA__o/
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle for Becoming 'Confident' After Kody Split
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPkebAvFqf/ gwendlynbrown Verified done with finals 😅 hoping i did as well as beatriz thinks second slide for candid ; Sister Wives https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBNK2c3wCi9qPfJnFg4gf3VByEaH8cxU/view CR: TLC
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Tends to 'Dislike Him a Bit' After Watching 'Sister Wives'
Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody 
Gwendlyn Brown, Beatriz Queiroz
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged! See Photos from When Beatriz Queiroz Popped the Question
'Sister Wives' Christine Poses Shares Joyful Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters': 'So Blessed'
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters' at Logan Brown's Wedding
Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Calls Kody's Polygamy Dream a 'Failure' as Robyn Doubts He'll Seek More Wives
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown’s Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
Kody Brown Screams That Christine Put a 'Knife in the Kidneys' of Him and Her Sister Wives by Leaving
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Wouldn't Wish Her Relationship with Kody 'on Any Friend of Mine'
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown's Sister Wives and Ex Kody Say They Feel 'Betrayed' by Her Decision to Leave the Family
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Brown Says Christine Isn't Divorced from Kody Until She's 'Physical with Another Man'