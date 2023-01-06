Christine Brown Gave Up 'Bombed Busy' Day for Card Game with Daughter Ysabel: 'Blessed'

Christine Brown always has time for her kids.

The Sister Wives star spent a moment of downtime with daughter Ysabel captured in a series of photos the mom of six shared on Instagram Thursday.

"I'm seriously bombed busy today, But the @ysabelpaigebrown says, I'm coming over and here I am!" she shared, adding hashtags "#priorities #blessed #blessedmom #rummy #playing #ihavethingstodo."

The photos show Christine and her 19-year-old sharing some laughs as they play cards together, enjoying some one-on-one time.

In addition to Ysabel, Christine also shares Truely, 12, Gwendlyn, 20, Paedon, 24, Mykelti, 26, and Aspyn, 27, with ex Kody Brown.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the 50-year-old mom opened up on her Instagram Story about a proud moment when pre-teen Truely stood up for her friend in a time of need.

Brown explained the situation in a selfie-style video shot in her car, beginning, "So the other day at school, there's this kid who has been just bullying everybody at school."

"The other day, he just wouldn't give her friend these pencils. She wanted pencils in the classroom, and he's holding the basket, and he's shaking the basket, and not letting her friend get a pencil," she continued.

"And the teacher's like, 'Please sit down. Let's not do that' Her friend's like, 'Can you please stop?' And Truely stands up in her seat, she pointed straight at the kid and she goes, 'YOU. Go sit down.' "

The moment of declaration worked out for the pre-teen. "He turned around and he went and he sat down and that was it," Brown shared.

Christine Brown/Instagram

"I'm pretty sure the teacher and everyone in the class wanted to give her a standing ovation. I know I did," added the proud mom.

In an appearance on an episode of the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey last month, Christine opened up about how she was impacted when seeing her children disappointed by their dad.

"It was like a vicious cycle all the time. Because for years, I'd say you know, your dad loves you. He loves you, he wanted to spend time with you," Christine recalled. "I would tell my kids that all the time — that he's going to come over, we're going to have a great time, blah, blah, blah. And after a while, they just stopped believing me."

As Kody wasn't available to the kids, Christine said she felt that he "was just missing out on some seriously wicked, awesome kids, and missing out on knowing them."

"Because they're phenomenal people. They're amazing and delightful. And he just doesn't know them," she explained. "It's sad for him too. So it's frustrating all around."