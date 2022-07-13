The nomination is the second for the Yellowjackets actress who was nominated in 2006 for her guest role on Grey's Anatomy

Christina Ricci Slept Through Her Emmy Announcement as Her Baby Was Up Teething All Night

Christina Ricci was late to find out she was nominated for an Emmy this year for a very relatable reason.

As dozens of members of the television community received news of their nominations Tuesday morning, Ricci, 42, was busy recovering from a long night with her 7-month-old daughter, Cleopatra.

"My baby was teething really badly all last night," the Addams Family actress told ET Canada. "So I didn't actually get to sleep really until 5 in the morning. So I overslept and my husband tried to wake me up at 8:40 to let me know I'd been nominated, but I chose to keep sleeping and then woke up later to like crazy amounts of texts and calls."

The actress said she had already been in touch with costars Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress following the news.

"Melanie and Tawny were two of the first people to text me," she said. "Two of the first texts I missed while I was oversleeping. Two of the first people I wrote back. We're pretty tight. We've all been in touch."

Ricci's nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Misty in Yellowjackets is the actress's second Emmy nomination. In 2006, Ricci was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role as Hannah on Grey's Anatomy.

Ricci and husband Mark Hampton welcomed their first child together, Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, in December. Ricci is also mom to son Freddie, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen.

In January, while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricci revealed that she and her husband miscommunicated when naming their daughter.

Ricci said the discussion began as she prepared to deliver her baby via cesarean section on Dec. 8, when the topic of the birth certificate came up. At the time, the actress said, the couple had simply landed on calling their newborn daughter Cleo, but nothing more.

"My husband was like, 'Well, we're going to give her a full name right? And the nickname is Cleo?' And I was like, 'Cleopatra?' And he was like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra.' And I was sort of like, 'Fine, whatever. We'll talk about this later,' " she recalled.

After giving birth, however, Ricci realized she and Hampton weren't exactly on the same page. "He got so excited he put it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and I was like, 'Oh, I guess her name's Cleopatra,'" she told host Ellen DeGeneres.