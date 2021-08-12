Christina Ricci Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Christina Ricci shared the first photo of her growing baby bump after announcing she's expecting a child with boyfriend Mark Hampton

Christina Ricci is giving fans a peek at her baby bump after announcing her pregnancy Tuesday.

The actress, 41, showed off her growing bump on her Instagram Story Wednesday, posting a photo of her bare belly.

In the snap, Ricci exposed her bump while wearing a black Calvin Klein bra and gray lace underwear.

The post comes after Ricci first shared her pregnancy news on Instagram earlier this week. The actress posted a photo of an ultrasound image to her account, writing, "Life keeps getting better. 🎉"

She later updated the post to tag her boyfriend, hairstylist Mark Hampton, adding a black heart next to his name.

Christina Ricci Credit: Christina Ricci/Instagram

Hampton shared his own post of the ultrasound image with a similar message: "❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️."

While the couple has kept much of their realtionship private, Ricci celebrated Hampton's birthday last month with a sweet Instagram tribute.

"Happy Birthday @markhamptonhair ♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️🎂♥️ favorite person, gorgeous human, bringer of all things happy, magical and good ♥️♥️♥️I love you ♥️♥️♥️♥️ this next year is going to be the best one yet ♥️🎉," she wrote.

This will be Ricci and Hampton's first child together. She is already mom to son Freddie, 7, whom she shares with estranged husband James Heerdegen. The Addams Family actress and her ex wed in 2013, and Ricci later filed for divorce in July 2020.

Ricci previously told PEOPLE in 2016 that "having a child changed everything" for her.