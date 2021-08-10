Christina Ricci shared an ultrasound image of her baby on the way and expressed excitement for the new addition

Christina Ricci Is Pregnant, Expecting Her Second Baby: 'Life Keeps Getting Better'

Christina Ricci is growing her family!

The Casper actress, 41, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she is pregnant, sharing a photo of an ultrasound image and writing, "Life keeps getting better. 🎉"

Her boyfriend, hairstylist Mark Hampton, also posted the ultrasound images on his page, also captioning his announcement, "❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️"

In the comment section, several of Ricci's famous followers congratulated her on the news, including Kat Dennings, who wrote, "Oh my god!!!" Additionally, Helena Christensen said, "Wonderful ❤️❤️❤️," while Diane Kruger commented, "CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🎊🎈"

Last month, Ricci celebrated Hampton's birthday on Instagram, writing at the time that he is her "favorite person," also calling him a "gorgeous human" and "bringer of all things happy, magical and good." She also wrote, "I love you. This next year is going to be the best one yet."

Ricci is already mom to son Freddie, who recently turned 7 years old. She shares Freddie with estranged husband James Heerdegen, whom she filed for divorce from in July 2020. The two had married in 2013 after meeting on the set of her TV series Pan Am.

This past January, Ricci obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Heerdegen after she accused him of physical abuse in court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time. In the filing, Ricci said she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse" by Heerdegen with "many of these acts of abuse" taking place in front of their son.

That month, Heerdegen's attorney Larry Bakman said in a statement that his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."

Back in 2017, Ricci told Net-a-Porter's digital magazine The Edit about how becoming a mother changed her. "Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light," she said at the time. "I'm a completely different person than I was before I had my child."

Ricci explained to IndieWire in 2019 why she chooses to keep her son's life private and off social media.