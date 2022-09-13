Christina Ricci's Kids Surprise Her with 'Best Mom' Banner After Emmy Loss: 'Came Home to This'

Christina Ricci's family is celebrating her for her favorite role of all.

The Yellowjackets star was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Misty Quigley at Sunday's Emmy Awards, but ultimately was bested by Ozark's Julia Garner.

"Came home to this," Ricci captioned a photo of her two children, daughter Cleopatra, 9 months, and son Freddie, 8, sitting waiting for her under a banner that read "Congrats on Best Mom."

She added a crying emoji and a heart emoji to the touching shot's caption. The sweet handmade pennant banner was crayon-colored and strung together by balloon string.

Ricci shares daughter Cleo with husband Mark Hampton and son Freddie with ex James Heerdegen.

Earlier this year, Ricci revealed she learned of her Emmy nomination a little late while busy recovering from a long night with her infant.

"My baby was teething really badly all last night," the Addams Family actress told ET Canada. "So I didn't actually get to sleep really until 5 in the morning."

"So I overslept and my husband tried to wake me up at 8:40 to let me know I'd been nominated, but I chose to keep sleeping and then woke up later to like crazy amounts of texts and calls."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Mark Hampton//Instagram

In January, while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricci revealed that she and her husband miscommunicated when naming their daughter.

Ricci said the discussion began as she prepared to deliver her baby via cesarean section on Dec. 8, when the topic of the birth certificate came up. At the time, the actress said, the couple had simply landed on calling their newborn daughter Cleo, but nothing more.

"My husband was like, 'Well, we're going to give her a full name right? And the nickname is Cleo?' And I was like, 'Cleopatra?' And he was like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra.' And I was sort of like, 'Fine, whatever. We'll talk about this later,' " she recalled.

After giving birth, however, Ricci realized she and Hampton weren't exactly on the same page. "He got so excited he put it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and I was like, 'Oh, I guess her name's Cleopatra,' " she told host Ellen DeGeneres.