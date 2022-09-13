Christina Ricci's Kids Surprise Her with 'Best Mom' Banner After Emmy Loss: 'Came Home to This'

Christina Ricci is mom to daughter Cleo and son Freddie

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 05:41 PM
Christina Ricci and kids night of emmys
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty

Christina Ricci's family is celebrating her for her favorite role of all.

The Yellowjackets star was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Misty Quigley at Sunday's Emmy Awards, but ultimately was bested by Ozark's Julia Garner.

"Came home to this," Ricci captioned a photo of her two children, daughter Cleopatra, 9 months, and son Freddie, 8, sitting waiting for her under a banner that read "Congrats on Best Mom."

She added a crying emoji and a heart emoji to the touching shot's caption. The sweet handmade pennant banner was crayon-colored and strung together by balloon string.

Ricci shares daughter Cleo with husband Mark Hampton and son Freddie with ex James Heerdegen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina Ricci emmys

Earlier this year, Ricci revealed she learned of her Emmy nomination a little late while busy recovering from a long night with her infant.

"My baby was teething really badly all last night," the Addams Family actress told ET Canada. "So I didn't actually get to sleep really until 5 in the morning."

"So I overslept and my husband tried to wake me up at 8:40 to let me know I'd been nominated, but I chose to keep sleeping and then woke up later to like crazy amounts of texts and calls."

christina ricci, Mark Hampton
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Mark Hampton//Instagram

In January, while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricci revealed that she and her husband miscommunicated when naming their daughter.

Ricci said the discussion began as she prepared to deliver her baby via cesarean section on Dec. 8, when the topic of the birth certificate came up. At the time, the actress said, the couple had simply landed on calling their newborn daughter Cleo, but nothing more.

"My husband was like, 'Well, we're going to give her a full name right? And the nickname is Cleo?' And I was like, 'Cleopatra?' And he was like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra.' And I was sort of like, 'Fine, whatever. We'll talk about this later,' " she recalled.

After giving birth, however, Ricci realized she and Hampton weren't exactly on the same page. "He got so excited he put it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and I was like, 'Oh, I guess her name's Cleopatra,' " she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

Related Articles
Christina Ricci slept through Emmy announcement because daughter was teething all night
Christina Ricci Slept Through Her Emmy Announcement as Her Baby Was Up Teething All Night
christina ricci, Mark Hampton
Christina Ricci's 8-Month-Old Daughter Looks Too Cute as She Tries Out Instagram Filters: Watch
Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton
Christina Ricci Says Husband Mark Hampton Chose Baby Cleo's Full Name Without Telling Her
Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton 'Yellowjackets' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2021
Christina Ricci Says She Only Truly 'Fell in Love in a Healthy Way' in Her Current Marriage
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood Is the Latest Buzzy Addition to 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Jason Ritter Gushes Over Wife Melanie Lynskey After Her Emmy Nom: 'The Most Incredible Person'
Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton 'Yellowjackets' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Nov 2021
Pregnant Christina Ricci Puts Her Baby Bump on Display at L.A. Premiere with Her New Husband
Christina Ricci - Cleo
Christina Ricci and Husband Mark Hampton Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Cleopatra
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline
Christina Ricci and new husband Mark Hampton
Christina Ricci Weds Mark Hampton 2 Months After Announcing They Are Expecting a Child Together
Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony at the Montage Hotel on November 05, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Pink and Carey Hart's Relationship Timeline
Gina Neely Shares First Photo of Grandson: ‘My Little Hershey Kiss’. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg2y8sbsgxW/?hl=en.
Gina Neely Shares First Photos of Newborn Grandson Noah: 'My Little Hershey Kiss'
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci Displays Her Growing Bump in New Marc Jacobs Campaign: 'Me and the Baby'
MEN IN TREES, Scott Elrod, Anne Heche, 'A Tree Goes In Elmo',
Remembering Anne Heche's Life in Photos
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
Gina Neely Is a Grandmother! Daughter Gives Birth to First Baby: 'My Heart Is About to Explode'
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know