Christina Ricci Displays Her Growing Bump in New Marc Jacobs Campaign: 'Me and the Baby'

Christina Ricci is a glowing mom-to-be!

The star, who is expecting her second child, displayed her growing baby bump in a new ad for Marc Jacobs' Heaven collection.

Decked out in an eccentric, star-covered cardigan, black underwear, and a throwback hairdo, the Yellowjackets actress, 41, cradled her bump in a snapshot she shared on Instagram Wednesday.

"Me and the baby for @heavn by @themarcjacobs," Ricci captioned the post.

In the comments section, several of Ricci's famous friends raved about her photo. "You are HEAVEN! Thank you dear Christina ❤️❤️❤️ @riccigrams," wrote designer Jacobs.

Sharon Stone wrote, "U look SO GORGEOUS 😍😍😍," while Godmothered actress Jillian Bell said, "You're the coolest. That's all."

Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton are expecting their first child together. She is also mom to son Freddie, 7, whom she shares with ex James Heerdegen.

Christina Ricci Credit: Richard Kern

The ad also features Ricci in a psychedelic black and yellow daisy-covered outfit and "heaven" embellished hoop earrings.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs is a "culturally referential collection that is infinitely obsessed with the arts, music, and film," according to a press release, which states that it is a "line that celebrates the DIY spirit of individuality and the alternative scenes that spawn from it." The third season of Heaven by Marc Jacobs takes inspiration from the 1999 film, The Virgin Suicides.

Christina Ricci Credit: Richard Kern

In August, Ricci announced her pregnancy news, alongside an ultrasound image on Instagram. "Life keeps getting better. 🎉," she shared.

Hampton, whom she wed two months after the pregnancy announcement, also shared the ultrasound images on his page, similarly captioning his announcement, "❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️."

Ricci previously explained to PEOPLE that she's a hands-on mom.

"Usually when I'm off, I'm with my son," she shared last December. "When I'm not working, I try to be as full-time with him as I can be. Taking him to his play dates and nursery school."

In 2016, Ricci said "having a child changed everything" for her.