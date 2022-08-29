Christina Ricci's 8-Month-Old Daughter Looks Too Cute as She Tries Out Instagram Filters: Watch





Christina Ricci's little girl loves to be in front of the camera!

Over the weekend, Ricci's husband Mark Hampton shared an adorable video of their 8-month-old daughter Cleopatra testing out a silly Instagram filter with help from her dad.

In the cute clip, Hampton holds the camera as Cleopatra focuses on the screen on the animated filter, seemingly confused as to where her dog ears and nose came from. The father-daughter duo film the Instagram video while playing outside on a picnic blanket in the summer heat.

"Summers over!!!" he captioned the post.

Ricci and Hampton welcomed their first child together in December. Ricci is also mom to son Freddie, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband James Heerdegen.

Last month, Ricci revealed that she missed the news of her Emmy nomination as she was busy recovering from a long night with her baby girl.

"My baby was teething really badly all last night," the Addams Family actress told ET Canada. "So I didn't actually get to sleep really until 5 in the morning. So I overslept and my husband tried to wake me up at 8:40 to let me know I'd been nominated, but I chose to keep sleeping and then woke up later to like crazy amounts of texts and calls."

Ricci's nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Misty in Yellowjackets is the actress's second Emmy nomination. In 2006, Ricci was nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role as Hannah on Grey's Anatomy.

The actress said she had already been in touch with Yellowjackets costars Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress following the news.

"Melanie and Tawny were two of the first people to text me," she said. "Two of the first texts I missed while I was oversleeping. Two of the first people I wrote back. We're pretty tight. We've all been in touch."