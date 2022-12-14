Christina Ricci's Mini-Me Daughter Looks Adorable in Reindeer Antlers in New Photo: 'Xmas Baby'

Christina Ricci's little girl celebrated her first birthday earlier this month

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on December 14, 2022 04:01 PM
christina ricci
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty, Christina Ricci/instagram

Christina Ricci's little girl is ready for the holidays!

The Yellowjackets star, 42, shared an adorable picture of daughter Cleopatra, who turned 1 earlier this month, wearing a pair of festive reindeer antlers and playing with some sparkly ornaments while posing by a Christmas tree.

In the snap shared on Ricci's Instagram Story Tuesday, Cleo looks too cute in a fleece red jumper with hearts on it as she sweetly looks up at the camera while holding one ornament in each hand.

"Xmas baby," wrote Ricci, who shares Cleo with husband Mark Hampton and is also mom to son Freddie, 8, with ex James Heerdegen.

Last week, the actress paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram as she turned 1 year old.

christina ricci baby
Christina Ricci/instagram

Alongside a heartfelt message, the actress shared a cute picture of Cleo as she gazed directly into the camera and wore a red and white striped sweater with a patch of a panda. She also looked cozy in a knit white beanie and a pair of turquoise joggers.

"This little dream baby is 1 year old today!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," wrote Ricci. "She's a gift from the universe. Broke our hearts open wide again 🦄🦄🦄."

During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Ricci revealed that she and her husband miscommunicated when naming their daughter.

According to the actress, the discussion began as she prepared to deliver her baby via cesarean section on Dec. 8, 2021, when the topic of the birth certificate came up. At the time, Ricci said, the couple had simply landed on calling their newborn daughter Cleo, but nothing more.

"My husband was like, 'Well, we're going to give her a full name right? And the nickname is Cleo?' And I was like, 'Cleopatra?' And he was like, 'Yeah, the full name's Cleopatra.' And I was sort of like, 'Fine, whatever. We'll talk about this later,' " she recalled.

After giving birth, however, Ricci realized she and Hampton weren't exactly on the same page. "He got so excited he put it on Instagram, and media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, and I was like, 'Oh, I guess her name's Cleopatra,' " she told host Ellen DeGeneres.

"I just thought it would be Cleo," Ricci added before conceding that Cleopatra is a "great name."

