Christina Ricci Celebrates 'Dream Baby' Daughter Cleo's First Birthday: 'Gift from the Universe'

The Yellowjackets star is mom to daughter Cleo and 8-year-old son Freddie

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on December 8, 2022 11:43 AM
Christina Ricci daughter
Photo: Rich Fury/Getty; Christina Ricci/Instagram

Christina Ricci is celebrating one year with her baby girl!

On Thursday, the Yellowjackets star, 42, paid tribute to her daughter Cleopatra on Instagram as she turned 1 year old. Ricci shares baby Cleo with husband Mark Hampton and is also mom to son Freddie, 8, with ex James Heerdegen.

Alongside a heartfelt message, the actress shared an adorable picture of Cleo as she gazes directly into the camera and wears a red and white striped sweater with a patch of a panda. She also looks cozy in a knit white beanie and a pair of turquoise joggers.

"This little dream baby is 1 year old today!!!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," wrote Ricci. "She's a gift from the universe. Broke our hearts open wide again 🦄🦄🦄."

In September, Ricci chatted with PEOPLE and revealed that while daughter Cleo is sleep-trained ("a f---ing miracle," she joked), her son Freddie still prefers Mom's company during snooze times.

"The fact that I can put her down in her crib and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing," Ricci said.

The first time she tried to sleep-train Freddie was when he was younger, "He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing," which made her reconsider her approach quickly.

"But with Cleo, when we decided to try it and see how she would react to it, she just sort of whined for about seven minutes and then laid down, clutched her little unicorn and went to sleep," the Emmy nominee shared. "It was like she was ready and she wanted to do it, and it was right for her."

As for big-brother duties, Ricci said she pays Freddie to watch Cleo "for 20 minutes at a time in her little playpen," so she can get some things done around the house, and that "he is really helpful" with the baby.

"He can help me make a bottle. He can help me in the bathtub with her. It is really great," said the mom of two. "There hasn't been a lot of sibling jealousy or anything. That has been a huge relief."

