"What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much," Mark Hampton said after welcoming his first baby with Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci and Husband Mark Hampton Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Cleopatra

Christina Ricci is officially a mom of two!

The Yellowjackets actress, 41, and husband Mark Hampton welcomed their first child together, daughter Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, on Wednesday, Hampton announced on Instagram.

"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" he captioned a photo of the sleeping newborn.

Hampton also shared a few photos from the hospital on his Instagram Story, including a sweet snap of Ricci's first moments with their daughter.

"What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much," he wrote.

In August, Ricci announced her pregnancy news on Instagram alongside an ultrasound image. "Life keeps getting better. 🎉," she shared.

Hampton, whom she wed two months after the pregnancy announcement, also shared the ultrasound images on his page, similarly captioning his announcement, "❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️."

Ricci is also mom to son Freddie, 7, whom she shares with ex James Heerdegen. She previously explained to PEOPLE that she's a hands-on mom.

"Usually when I'm off, I'm with my son," she said last December. "When I'm not working, I try to be as full-time with him as I can be. Taking him to his play dates and nursery school."

In 2016, Ricci said "having a child changed everything" for her.