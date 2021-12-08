Christina Ricci and Husband Mark Hampton Welcome First Baby Together, Daughter Cleopatra

"What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much," Mark Hampton said after welcoming his first baby with Christina Ricci

By Vanessa Etienne December 08, 2021 02:55 PM
Credit: Mark Hampton/Instagram; Inset: David Livingston/Getty

Christina Ricci is officially a mom of two!

The Yellowjackets actress, 41, and husband Mark Hampton welcomed their first child together, daughter Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, on Wednesday, Hampton announced on Instagram.

"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" he captioned a photo of the sleeping newborn.

Hampton also shared a few photos from the hospital on his Instagram Story, including a sweet snap of Ricci's first moments with their daughter.

"What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much," he wrote.

Credit: Mark Hampton/Instagram

In August, Ricci announced her pregnancy news on Instagram alongside an ultrasound image. "Life keeps getting better. 🎉," she shared.

Hampton, whom she wed two months after the pregnancy announcement, also shared the ultrasound images on his page, similarly captioning his announcement, "❤️🎉 Life Keeps getting better!!! 🎉❤️."

Ricci is also mom to son Freddie, 7, whom she shares with ex James Heerdegen. She previously explained to PEOPLE that she's a hands-on mom.

"Usually when I'm off, I'm with my son," she said last December. "When I'm not working, I try to be as full-time with him as I can be. Taking him to his play dates and nursery school."

In 2016, Ricci said "having a child changed everything" for her.  

"It's made everything in my life actually important and matter. I now have to take things seriously, and I never did before," she said at the time, adding, "I want to succeed for him. My choices matter more."

