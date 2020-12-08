Christina Perri Gives Emotional Update After Pregnancy Loss, Continues to 'Heal with My Family'

The singer said she, husband Paul Costabile and their daughter Carmella Stanley, 2½, are "learning to navigate our grief together"

Christina Perri is offering fans an update, two weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss.

Late last month, the "Jar of Hearts" singer, 34, revealed that the daughter she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting had been "born silent." Perri, who previously suffered a miscarriage in January, wrote that her daughter "is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."

Perri, on Tuesday, posted a snapshot on Instagram of her daughter Carmella Stanley, 2½, whom she shares with Costabile, telling her followers that "days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one" in the two weeks since.

"Hi friends. i couldn't think of one thing that felt appropriate to post after my last post other than carmella and our little pug puppy, chocolate chip. she has brought a little bit of joy back into our house," wrote Perri. "Honestly she hasn't left my side. the days have been long and yet also feel like they all blend into one. we're not ok, but we believe in a day we will be."

"Me, paul, and carmella all wrap each other up in love and in sadness every day," she continued. "We're learning to navigate our grief together. some days we can’t swim, some days we float fine. every day we burst into tears and every day we find moments to laugh. it's been all the feelings, all the emotions, all the questions, all the anger, all the sadness; all day long."

Perri said that "some moments of surrender and hope slip in there, but not often," adding that she knows "that's all normal" in the grieving process.

"Honestly it's been mostly overwhelming. but also, what's been overwhelming has been the love and support," she wrote. "The calls, texts, messages, emails, letters, flowers, packages, gifts, food, prayers, cards, stories and visits have been the greatest outpouring of love in my lifetime. yes, it's been the worst experience of my life, but how bittersweet to also be the most loved i’ve ever felt at the same time. thank you."

"Thank you to everyone we know and everyone we don't know who has held us up and everyone who has carried us through so far," continued Perri. "Especially a heartfelt thank you to everyone who keeps showing us their own wounds and pain to help soften ours. you all have shown us a kindness we'll never forget. we love you, so much."

Image zoom Christina Perri | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The singer said she'll stay of her social media channels so she "can continue to heal with my family," noting that her accounts will be "run by my team and will be all about what's coming next." Perri added that she's looking forward to completing new music.

"The next time you hear from me my album will be ready! which, honestly, is the hopeful future self i look forward to healing back into soon," she wrote. "It truly is my favorite music i've ever made, so i am deeply excited for when the moment is right to give it to you."