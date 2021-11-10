Christina Perri to Release Lullaby Album for Her Daughter Rosie Who Was 'Born Silent'

Reflecting on her pregnancy loss, Christina Perri wrote that "releasing these songs for rosie is so important for our hearts"

Christina Perri is honoring her late daughter with a lullaby album.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer reflected on her pregnancy loss one year later and shared that she would be releasing an album titled Songs for Rosie later this month, named after the daughter she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting who was "born silent" last November.

"My daughter, rosie, was born silent on november 24th 2020," Perri wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "I was already planning on making this lullaby album for her, as her big sister carmella has one too! i thought it was especially important to still do it."

She continued, "Rosie's short and powerful life already served such a huge purpose in our world, and she has lovingly changed me, paul and carmella forever. we are more capable of love and compassion than we ever knew we could be. we learned how to hold space for loss and how to navigate unimaginable grief together and music always heals. releasing these songs for rosie is so important for our hearts."

Perri shared that the first single from the album, titled "Here Comes the Sun," is now available. The entire album, Songs for Rosie, will be released on Nov. 24.

"I hope you enjoy these songs that we're singing for her, i hope you play them to your families in her honor," she concluded her post. "I hope you're inspired to think of anyone you may keep in your heart and most of all to, rosie, our darling girl, we love you forever. come find us again soon."

Over the past year, Perri has been open about her grief on social media. In July, she wrote on her Instagram Story that after she lost Rosie, "I thought I would never be ok again."

"I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't," she added. "But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. how to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards."

The singer said the process was "so challenging and exhausting, but I can't share enough about the power of inner work and healing."

"One day I'll tell you the whole story. it's a doozy," she continued. "I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be ok. and it was true. we made it here and we are ok 🤍."

In May, Perri — who also suffered a miscarriage in January 2020 — shared an emotional Mother's Day message, reflecting on her "extra hard" year.

Christina Perri Christina Perri and family | Credit: Christina Perri/Instagram

"This year has been extra hard. Motherhood has carried me through it," she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside several family photos with her 3-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

"It's the greatest gift I've ever received. Three times. I'm so grateful for my darling daughter, carmella, who is here earth side with us and lights up our lives every single moment and I'm so grateful for my two babies that live forever in my heart," she continued. "I carry them with me in every breath I take."