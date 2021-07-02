Christina Perri Shares Update on Her Grieving Process 7 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Christina Perri shared last November that her daughter, whom she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting, had been "born silent"

Christina Perri continues to share her grieving process.

On Friday, the "Jar of Hearts" singer, 34, shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story in which she gave fans an update after her pregnancy loss last November.

"When we lost our daughter last november I thought I would never be ok again. I thought I would never laugh or play again or dance again or love again... and for lots of months I didn't," Perri shared alongside a selfie taken near the beach. "But then I started trying to heal and learn how to live with the pain and grief right along side of the love & joy. how to find even the tiniest purpose in our tragedy and to find something to learn and grow from and grow towards."

The singer said the process was "so challenging and exhausting, but I can't share enough about the power of inner work and healing."

Christina Perri Credit: Christina Perri/Instagram

"One day I'll tell you the whole story. it's a doozy," she continued. "I kept telling myself it would all be better by the summer. it would all be better by ocean city. I thought if we could just make it to ocean city we would be ok. and it was true. we made it here and we are ok 🤍."

In May, Perri shared an emotional Mother's Day message, reflecting on her "extra hard" year.

"This year has been extra hard. Motherhood has carried me through it," she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside several family photos with her 3-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

"It's the greatest gift I've ever received. Three times. I'm so grateful for my darling daughter, carmella, who is here earth side with us and lights up our lives every single moment and I'm so grateful for my two babies that live forever in my heart," she continued. "I carry them with me in every breath I take."

Continuing, Perri wrote, "We are ok. We find joy, we keep healing, our hearts are full."

Christina Perri Christina Perri and family | Credit: Christina Perri/Instagram

In February, the singer shared an update with her followers, saying that "every day" her family is taking "another step forward" in their healing process.

"I keep describing grief as a house," she wrote at the time. "I live in this house now, I just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone."

Perri noted that watching her daugher grieve "has been the hardest," but added that the toddler is "made of stars" and "keeps lighting our darkness."