Christina Perri Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'Thankful'

Christina Perri is grateful for her growing family on Thanksgiving.

The "A Thousand Years" singer, 36, shared a sweet snap of her two daughters Carmella, 4, and newborn Pixie Rose posing for a photo on Instagram.

In the photo, Carmella embraces her little sister Pixie Rose and appears to kiss her on the forehead as they both lay down on cozy white fur. Carmella wears an off-white dress with a matching white headband, while baby Pixie Rose is in a lace onesie and white flower headband.

"THANKFUL," Perri simply captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Perri shared a "really sweet postpartum moment" between her and her daughter Carmella on social media after Pixie Rose's birth.

"She looked at me and said, 'Aw wow mommy, your body is all back to normal!!!'" Perri wrote. "She didn't see the 40 lbs. I have left to 'lose' to have my 'pre-baby' body back. She didn't see all the things about me I feel insecure about."

"She said, 'Wow mom, you did it!' she was celebrating me and my body! Dang! What if we all saw ourselves the way our children see us?" added Perri.

Perri and her husband Paul Costabile welcomed Pixie Rose late last month, announcing the news on Instagram.

"She's here!⁣" she wrote alongside a photo of herself breastfeeding the new baby. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl."

Prior to Pixie Rose's birth, the singer suffered a miscarriage in 2020, and later that year she also shared that she had lost her daughter Rosie during the third trimester. The singer explained on Instagram that Rosie "was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world."

"I don't know if Paul or I will ever not feel that longing for Rosie," she said. "But she will always be in my heart."

The "Jar of Hearts" singer discovered that she had a treatable blot-clotting disorder a few months after Rosie's death, and has since been working to help spread awareness about a blood test to detect the disorder she has to help prevent other women from having the same experience.

"And after what I've been through, I will dedicate my life to helping other women," Perri said. "I truly believe that is Rosie's purpose."