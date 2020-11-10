Pregnant Christina Perri Shares Maternity Photos to 'Celebrate' Body After Previous Miscarriage

"After having a miscarriage in January," Christina Perri writes, "everything changed for" her in terms of wanting to take maternity photos

Christina Perri is moving into the next chapter of her life with immense gratitude.

As the "A Thousand Years" singer prepares to welcome her second child with husband Paul Costabile, she is sharing a trio of gorgeous maternity photos taken by Costabile and using the captions to reflect on how she is feeling after having previously suffered a miscarriage.

"I never wanted to do a maternity shoot," admits Perri, 34. "I didn't take any photos when i was pregnant with [daughter Carmella Stanley, now 2½] because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in january, everything changed for me."

"I truly am grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman," she continues in the caption, which accompanies all three images. "I am so blown away by what our bodies can do. i don't know if i'll ever be pregnant again, so this time i'm going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body🤍."

The "Jar of Hearts" singer shared the happy news in July that she and Costabile are expecting their second child early next year.

While making her announcement, Perri got a little help from Carmella. Alongside the baby news, the soon-to-be mother of two shared a series of images of their toddler, who was proudly wearing a shirt with a rainbow on it along with the words, "Big Sister to Be."

"Carmella is gonna be a big sister," the singer wrote, adding that the couple's "rainbow baby" is due in January.

Perri had previously revealed in January that she had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. "We are shocked & completely heartbroken," she wrote in a social media message at the time.

"I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame," she explained. "I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you."