Christina Perri Expecting Baby Girl with Husband After 2020 Pregnancy Loss — See the Sweet Video

Christina Perri announced in November 2021 that the daughter she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting had been "born silent"

Artist Christina Perri arrives to the Hearts of Joy International Charity Gala at The Garland on April 02, 2022 in North Hollywood, California.

Christina Perri is adding another little girl to her family!

On Monday, the "Jar of Hearts" singer, 35, announced on Instagram that she is pregnant, expecting another daughter with husband Paul Costabile. The couple is already parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

The artist shared the exciting news with an adorable video that features Carmella opening up a gift box to reveal the sonogram of her baby sister on the way.

"It's in my belly!" Perri tells her daughter as the little girl gives her mom's stomach a kiss.

"Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we're very excited. we've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸," Perri captioned the heartfelt clip.

The happy news comes less than two years after Perri announced that Rosie, whom she was expecting with husband Costabile, was "born silent" after giving birth early due to complications with the pregnancy. (Perri previously suffered a miscarriage in January 2020.)

At the time, the singer said her daughter "will live forever in our hearts" after "fighting so hard to make it to our world."

On Nov. 21, 2021, Perri honored the 1-year anniversary of Rosie's death with the release of a lullaby album titled Songs for Rosie. Though she was already planning on releasing the album, as she had similarly done for her daughter Carmella, the singer "thought it was especially important to still do it."

In an interview with PEOPLE published the same day, Perri said she felt that completing Songs for Rosie "was the best way to honor" her late daughter.