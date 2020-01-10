Christina Perri Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage at 11 Weeks: 'Shocked and Completely Heartbroken'

Image zoom Christina Perri Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Christina Perri has suffered a miscarriage.

“Today i had a miscarriage,” the “Jar of Hearts” singer, 32, wrote in a message shared on social media Friday. “Baby was 11 weeks old at the time. We are shocked & completely heartbroken.”

Although the mother of one and her husband Paul Costabile had yet to announce they were expecting, Perri felt it was important to be open about her story.

“We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like it’s also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she explained.

“I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you,” she continued. “I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”

Perri and Costabile welcomed daughter Carmella Stanley, who will be 2 next week, in January 2018.

In a touching show of support, many of the singer’s friends commented with loving messages.

“I’m so sorry. Thinking about you guys. Sending all my love. ❤️” wrote entertainment host Chelsea Briggs, while musician Zach Matari added, “So sorry for your loss, love you guys. keeping you all in my prayers.”

“Sending you so much love,” Allison Holker wrote in a separate message.

Image zoom Christina Perri with family Christina Perri/Instagram

The singer has been open in the past about finding strength through difficult times on social media.

Opening up to PEOPLE last year, Perri revealed that she had struggled with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter.

“That got me the hardest when I stopped breastfeeding around Christmas. I was so sad and so dark,” Perri said. “We’re almost made to pretend it’s not happening, like, ‘It’s fine. I’ve got this.’ “

After sharing her struggle on social media, Perri said more than 15,000 mothers reached out over Instagram.

“What really helped was talking about it,” she said. “It was just overwhelming. It made me feel so much better. All the women said ‘me too, me too, me too’ and really got me through it. I’ve got my mommy tribe that got bigger because of that.”