Christina Perri Hospitalized with Pregnancy Complications After Previous Miscarriage

"Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon," the singer told her fans

Christina Perri is sharing candid details about her recent hospitalization due to pregnancy complications.

On Tuesday, the "Jar of Hearts" singer — who is now in her third trimester — shared a selfie from her hospital bed, announcing to fans that an issue with her baby developed and that she might have to welcome her second child sooner than expected.

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan," Perri, 34, wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early."

"Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this," she added. "I'm grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

After sharing her post, Perri later uploaded a video of herself, thanking fans for the outpouring of support she received.

"I can't even grasp the amount of love you all are sending me right now... We are gonna take it one day at a time, one minute at a time," she said. "I feel like I'm very safe and in great hands."

The "A Thousand Years" singer first announced in July that she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting their second child together. The couple already shares 2-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

Perri and Costabile had Carmella's help when sharing the exciting news, posing for photos in a shirt that read, “big sister to be.”

“Carmella is gonna be a big sister,” the singer wrote at the time, adding that the couple’s child is due in January 2021.

Prior to her current pregnancy, Perri suffered from a miscarriage at 11 weeks back in January. “We are shocked & completely heartbroken,” she wrote in a social media message at the time.

“I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she explained. “I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.”

“When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost,” she added.

Perri recently opened up about the miscarriage alongside stunning maternity photos taken amid her current pregnancy.

"I never wanted to do a maternity shoot," she admitted. "I didn't take any photos when i was pregnant with [daughter Carmella Stanley, now 2½] because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in january, everything changed for me."