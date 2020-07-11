Christina Perri Announces She's Expecting Her Second Child 6 Months After Suffering Miscarriage

Christina Perri is celebrating her “rainbow” baby on the way.

The “Jar of Hearts” singer, 33, shared the happy news on Saturday, announcing that she and husband Paul Costabile are expecting their second child.

While making her announcement, Perri got a little help from the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley. Alongside the baby news, Perri shared a series of images of their toddler, who was proudly wearing a shirt with a rainbow on it along with the words, “big sister to be.”

“Carmella is gonna be a big sister,” the singer wrote, adding that the couple’s child is due in January 2021.

Perri had previously revealed in January that she had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. “We are shocked & completely heartbroken,” she wrote in a social media message at the time.

“I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she explained. “I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you.”

“When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost,” she added.

This is not the first time that the singer has been candid about finding strength in difficult times.

Opening up to PEOPLE last year, Perri revealed that she had struggled with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter Carmella.

“That got me the hardest when I stopped breastfeeding around Christmas. I was so sad and so dark,” Perri said. “We’re almost made to pretend it’s not happening, like, ‘It’s fine. I’ve got this.’ ”