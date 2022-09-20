Christina Perri Opens Up About Reaching 'Heavy' Point in Pregnancy Where She Lost Daughter Rosie

Christina Perri's daughter Rosie was "born silent" in 2020

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on September 20, 2022 04:07 PM
Photo: Christina Perri/instagram

Christina Perri is marking an emotional point in her pregnancy.

On Monday, the "Jar of Hearts" singer, 36, revealed that she is at the point in her current pregnancy where she experienced a heartbreaking loss in her previous one.

Perri is expecting another daughter after late daughter Rosie was "born silent" in 2020 and the singer, who shares 4-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley with husband Paul Costabile, had previously suffered a miscarriage in January 2020.

"I can't even explain the pain I woke up with today. It's like the trauma woke me up with tears before I could even understand why," Perri wrote on an Instagram Story selfie from a doctor's office, where the singer was taking a "non stress test."

Noting that "this week is heavy," Perri spoke about how "unfair" losing Rosie was.

"It's so unfair I was this pregnant when she passed away. I remember it all, and it's heartbreaking all over again. But, I am ok. I will get through it."

"This pregnancy is not the same. This little girl is not the same," she added.

Perri later said that she's reminding herself that "it's okay to feel whatever I feel."

"Today it's a lot of pain. Maybe tomorrow will be different. I'm just riding the wave and loving myself through it," she concluded, adding, "To all my PAL mamas: gosh, I see you and love you."

Speaking with PEOPLE in July, Perri told PEOPLE she and Costabile are approaching her current pregnancy with optimism.

"Paul and I are choosing to believe everything is going to be OK," she said. "And after what I've been through, I will dedicate my life to helping other women. I truly believe that is Rosie's purpose."

She also spoke about her mission: to help other women avoid the anguish she experienced by raising awareness about a blood test that can detect disorders like the treatable blood-clotting disorder that may have caused both her pregnancy losses.

"I don't care how long it takes; I'll never stop," Perri said. "I hope to turn my tragedy into something beautiful."

