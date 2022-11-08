Christina Perri Shares Daughter Carmella's Sweet Comment 'Celebrating' Her Postpartum Body

Christina Perri is still in complete bliss after welcoming her baby girl.

Perri, 36, documented a "really sweet postpartum moment" on her Instagram Story Monday, where shared what her 4-year-old daughter Carmella said about her body after walking into the bathroom while the mom of two was getting ready to shower.

"She looked at me and said, 'aw wow mommy, your body is all back to normal!!!' " Perri wrote. "She didn't see the 40 lbs. I have left to 'lose' to have my 'pre-baby' body back. She didn't see all the things about me I feel insecure about," she wrote. "4 year olds don't see that."

Perri continued, "She said, 'wow mom, you did it!' she was celebrating me and my body! dang! what if we all saw ourselves the way our children see us?"

Christina Perri/Instagram

The "Jar of Hearts" singer and husband Paul Costabile announced the arrival of daughter Pixie Rose on Instagram two weeks ago.

"She's here!⁣" Perri wrote, alongside a picture of herself breastfeeding the new baby, born Oct. 22. "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl."

In September, Perri opened up about the emotional experience of reaching the point in her pregnancy in which she experienced tragedy in her last, when late daughter Rosie was "born silent" in 2020 after Perri and Costabile previously suffered a miscarriage earlier that year in January 2020.

Elizabeth Weinberg

"I can't even explain the pain I woke up with today. It's like the trauma woke me up with tears before I could even understand why," Perri wrote on an Instagram Story selfie from a doctor's office, where the singer was taking a "non stress test."

Perri spoke about how "unfair" losing Rosie was, noting, "It's so unfair I was this pregnant when she passed away. I remember it all, and it's heartbreaking all over again. But, I am ok. I will get through it."

"This pregnancy is not the same. This little girl is not the same," she added, and later said that she's reminding herself that "it's okay to feel whatever I feel."

"Today it's a lot of pain. Maybe tomorrow will be different. I'm just riding the wave and loving myself through it," she concluded, adding, "To all my PAL mamas: gosh, I see you and love you."