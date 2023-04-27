Christina Perri's Daughter, 5, Asked Singer About Late Baby Sister's Body: 'Been Dreading This'

Christina Perri detailed the difficult conversation with her 5-year-old in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 04:32 PM
christina perri
Christina Perri. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Christina Perri had to answer a devastating question posed by her 5-year-old daughter, Carmella.

Sharing her experience on Instagram Wednesday, the "A Thousand Years" singer, 36, called the unexpected car chat with her daughter the "second worst conversation I've ever had in my life" as she asked about her late baby sister, Rosie, who died during the third trimester of Perri's pregnancy with her.

"Tonight, I had the second worst conversation I've ever had in my life. Carmella finally asked me where Rosie's body went when she died. It's been 883 days and I've been dreading this question," Perri shared in a lengthy Instagram post.

"I knew she would get to it, I knew her brain would connect the dots one day, and realize we never talked about it, " she continued. "I didn't prepare myself … man, how could I have prepared myself?

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Jar of Hearts" singer said the question came "out of the blue," and after hearing it, "I froze. I stopped the car I turned around. I stared blankly at her. I took a deep breath."

Admitting she debated between the truth and a lie, she tried to hold off on the conversation.

"Out of my mouth, I said, 'Oh Carmella I'm sorry, I think I should wait til you're older to tell you,'" though the response was met with "tears streaming down her face."

"I got out of the car, I went to her and held her hand. I looked at her in the eye. I told her how hard this was to understand, but I told her. I explained ever so gently, and just the fact," she continued. "Out came so much grief and pain. So many tears. She was screaming, 'Why is she not here with us?! I don't want her to be dead! I don't want her to be dead.'"

https://www.instagram.com/christinaperri/. christina perri/Instagram
christina Perri/Instagram

"I didn't think my heart could break more. It did," Perri, who is also mom to daughter Pixie Rose, 5 months.

Perri explained she "calmed her and comforted her," trying to "help her understand and help her accept the unacceptable."

"We got home, and she asked to hold her tiny cremation box. I told her I was waiting to show it to her, and she smiled," Perri wrote.

"Somehow, she found joy. She loved the color and the writing and asked about her name and said it was 'gorgeous.' She asked if she could keep it in her room and keep her close to her forever. She asked me 100 questions, the most beautiful questions I have ever heard."

"We cried in each other's arms. 883 days later, we cried like the first day," Perri shared, also urging expectant moms to honor Rosie's memory by getting a blood clotting disorder test.

"I should never have had to have this conversation with my child, and I hope you never do," she concluded.

Related Articles
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fail' While They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They Wanna Be Perfect'
Jason Momoa Teaches His Kids 'It's Okay to Fall' as They Bond Over Rock Climbing: 'They're Afraid'
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance, Talks New Role in 'Smurfs' Movie: 'Cool Points' with My Kids
Kelly Kay Spencer Webb baby
Kelly Kay Introduces Baby Spider, Talks Football Star Dying in Her Arms Before Pregnancy News (Exclusive)
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed
'Love Is Blind' 's Cameron Claps Back at People Asking When He and Lauren Are Having a Baby
natalie dodge St. Jude's Children's hospital
Mom Noticed Her Toddler Was Acting Strange. Days Later, She Found Out It Was Stage 4 Cancer (Exclusive)
jerry springer, katie springer
All About Jerry Springer's Daughter, Katie Springer
‘Southern Charm’ Star Chelsea Meissner Pregnant with First Baby: ‘I’m So Fortunate
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm So Fortunate'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda
Lea Michele attends the 2023 Time100 Gala
Lea Michele Shares Update on Her Son's Health: 'Bit of a Long Road Ahead' (Exclusive)
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - 814 Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies. Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the 90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon? Find out on Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) BECCA KUFRIN, THOMAS JACOBS
'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Thomas Jacobs
Camilla Luddington Recalls Fearing She'd Die Young as She Battled 'Intense' Postpartum Anxiety
Camilla Luddington Recalls Fearing She'd Die Young as She Dealt with 'Intense' Postpartum Anxiety
Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Erin and Ben Napier on Why Their Daughters Aren't Allowed on Social Media Until After High School
bekah martinez and finace Grayston Leonard pregnancy
'Bachelor' Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 with Fiancé Grayston Leonard
Keke Palmer: Shoot date: April 19, 2023 Shoot location: Los Angeles, CA
Keke Palmer Talks Post-Baby Body, Says New Moms Should Do 'Whatever Makes You Feel Good' (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends NRDC honors Julia Louis-Dreyfus at "Night Of Comedy" benefit at NeueHouse Los Angeles on June 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Opens Up About 'Emotionally Devastating' Miscarriage at Age 28
Clay Walker
Clay Walker Reveals Wife Had Miscarriage with Sixth Baby at 20 Weeks: 'Huge Heartbreak' (Exclusive)