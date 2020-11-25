The 34-year-old singer suffered pregnancy loss just days after announcing she may have to deliver her daughter early

Christina Perri's Daughter 'Born Silent' in the Third Trimester: 'We Lost Our Baby Girl'

Christina Perri has revealed she has suffered pregnancy loss just days after announcing she may have to deliver her daughter early.

The 34-year-old singer announced on Instagram Tuesday that the daughter she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting had been "born silent".

"last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts," the "A Thousand Years" singer said.

Perri, who previously suffered a miscarriage, shared a photograph taken inside the hospital of herself and her entertainment reporter husband holding the child's finger.

Costabile shared the same photograph and caption adding, "It’s been a rough couple weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all."

The musician had been suffering pregnancy complications and had been candidly keeping fans up to date with hers and the baby on the way's health.

Last week, Perri revealed that she had been hospitalized and shared that she might have to have her baby sooner than expected.

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan," Perri wrote on her Instagram Stories Tuesday. "Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early."

"Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this," she added. "I'm grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

On her Instagram Story Friday, Perri, who was in her third trimester, said that her baby on the way will need to undergo surgery immediately after birth as the child had a birth defect known as jejunal atresia.

"We met with the surgeon and she's amazing. Baby has jejunal atresia but we won't know how severe til [sic] surgery," she wrote.

Jejunal atresia is when the intestine fails to develop properly and the membrane connecting the small intestines to the abdominal wall is not completely developed or is completely absent, according to The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences. The intestine then twists an artery that supplies blood to the colon creating a blockage.

Perri also thanked fans for their ongoing support in another post on her Story Friday. “Hi friends. Thank you for another day of thousands of messages, stories, prayers, texts, flowers, support and love,” Perri wrote atop a selfie, adding, “Me and baby are ok.”

The singer first announced in July that she and her husband were expecting their second child together. The couple already share a 2-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley.

Perri suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks in January. “We are shocked & completely heartbroken,” she wrote in a social media message at the time.

“I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” she explained at the time. “I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you.”