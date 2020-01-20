Christina Milian and Boyfriend Matt Pokora Welcome Baby Isaiah: 'The World Is Yours Son'

Image zoom Matt Pokora and Christina Milian Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

Christina Milian is a mom again!

The singer and actress, 38, and her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, announced the birth of their son Isaiah on Instagram Monday.

“And so we begin,” Milian wrote in the caption for a black and white photo of the little one clutching her finger, adding “Isaiah 1/20/20” to reveal the baby’s name and birthday.

“Simply perfect,” she added. “The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad.”

Pokora shared a similar photo, writing a message in French that translates to, “Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born January 20, 2020… it’s up to you to write the rest. Welcome my son.”

The birth of their son makes Milian a mom of two, with baby Isaiah joining 9½-year-old big sister Violet Madison, Milian’s daughter with ex-husband The-Dream.

This is the first child for Milian and Pokora, the French singer she’s been dating since 2017.

The couple first announced her pregnancy last July with an Instagram post, where she teased a “New release 2020!” and wrote, “What a blessing! Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!”

Pokora shared the news with his own post: a black-and-white photo captioned, ““Legacy on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼 #happyman @christinamilian ❤️.”

Later that summer, the couple threw a “gender reveal” party in August organized by event planner Xtina Milani. The then-mom-to-be shared photos of the event on Instagram, showing herself and her daughter, along with Pakora, literally jumping for joy.

“Oh B👦🏽Y we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! 🚀💙👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ,” she captioned the post.



As her due date neared, Milian celebrated the arrival of her son with a Jan. 4 baby shower in Westwood Village, California. “I had such a great time at our shower,” she shared exclusively in a statement with PEOPLE. “It felt so good celebrating with our closest friends and family.”

The shower featured a photo booth and plenty of famous friends to help congratulate the Falling Inn Love star. Some included Kardashian pals Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq, as well as Nicole Williams and Olivia Pierson.

“Our little Prince is gonna be very welcome to some loving fam and friends. Thank you guys for making it out! Especially those who flew in so last minute! I felt the love big time! You nearly brought me to tears to see you just POP UP!” she shared.

“Time is ticking and baby boy is kicking! We’re ready!”