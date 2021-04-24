Christina Milian Welcomes a Baby Boy, Her Third Child: 'Kenna, Welcome to the World'

Christina Milian's third baby has arrived!

The "Dip It Low" singer, 39, and her boyfriend Matt Pokora welcomed a son named Kenna, she announced on Instagram Saturday. The baby boy is Milian's second child with Pokora, with whom she also shares son Isaiah, 14 months. The star is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison, whom she shares with ex-husband The Dream.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God every day for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it's party of 5 baby!" Milian shared along with a photo of her newborn after giving birth.

"Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You're a king in my eyes," continued Milian, who also shared a cute image of Kenna's tiny feet on her Instagram Story.

"Welcome my son … Our little Kenna is doing well and his mom has once again been amazing. Everyone is in great shape," Pokora shared in French on his Instagram page. The new dad also posted a black-and-white image of himself holding his baby boy.

Christina Milian and baby Credit: Christina Milian/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Milian revealed her pregnancy news in December on Instagram alongside a set of photos that showed off her baby bump. In the first sunset snap, taken on the beach, Pokora kneels down to kiss her belly.

"You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove," Milian wrote in the caption at the time while Pokora added on his own Instagram account, "Isaiah is already a protective big brother," in French.

Milian and Pokora welcomed baby Isaiah, their first child, in January 2020. The actress opened up to PEOPLE last May about her then-newborn son and how homeschooling during a pandemic was going. She explained that she was grateful to be able to spend quality time with her family.

"I'm super happy. I have a really happy baby," Milian said at the time. "Honestly, with all this stuff going on, it kind of was a blessing in disguise to be able to spend so much time together and to not be forced to rush right back to work. It's been nice to just be home and be with my daughter and have this bonding experience."

"Hopefully this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that's happening [and] not something that will happen often," she added of the pandemic. "But whatever the case may be, I'm an optimistic person — I look at the positivity in it all."

Leading up to her third baby's arrival, Milian documented her pregnancy figure on Instagram, showing off her growing baby bump and sharing her excitement to meet the new addition. "Serving maternity but make it fashion," she captioned one post in which she modeled a sweater, adding in another upload, "Pretty Little Mama."