Surprise! Christina Milian Expecting Third Child 10 Months After Welcoming Son Isaiah

The baby on the way will join Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora's son Isaiah, 10 months, plus Milian's 10-year-old daughter Violet

Surprise — Christina Milian is having another baby!

The actress and singer, 39, revealed her happy news on Instagram Thursday, alongside a set of photos that showed off her baby bump.

In the first sunset snap, taken on the beach, Milian's boyfriend Matt Pokora kneels down to plant a kiss on her belly. The second shot shows the couple's 9-month-old son Isaiah with a hand on his mama's belly.

"You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove," Milian wrote in the caption while Pokora, sharing the latter image to his own Instagram account, added, "Isaiah is already a protective big brother," in French.

The baby on the way will join Isaiah plus 10-year-old daughter Violet Madison, Milian's daughter with ex-husband The-Dream.

Milian and Pokora welcomed baby Isaiah, their first child together, on Jan. 20 of this year.

"And so we begin," Milian wrote in the caption for a black-and-white photo of the little one clutching her finger, adding "Isaiah 1/20/20" to reveal the baby's name and birthday.

"Simply perfect," added the Bring It On: Fight to the Finish actress. "The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad."

Pokora shared a similar photo, writing a message in French that translates to, "Once upon a time, there was Isaiah, born January 20, 2020 … it's up to you to write the rest. Welcome my son."

Milian opened up to PEOPLE in May about her then-newborn son — and homeschooling during a pandemic! — saying, "life is good."

The "Dip It Low" singer explained that despite the ongoing coronavirus global health crisis, she was grateful to be able to spend quality time with her family.

"I'm super happy. I have a really happy baby," Milian said. "Honestly, with all this stuff going on, it kind of was a blessing in disguise to be able to spend so much time together and to not be forced to rush right back to work. It's been nice to just be home and be with my daughter and have this bonding experience."