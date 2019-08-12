It'll Be a Boy for Pregnant Christina Milian and Boyfriend Matt Pokora: 'Cloud 9!'

Image zoom Christina Milian (L) and Matt Pokora Christina Milian/Instagram

Violet Madison is getting a little brother!

Christina Milian‘s baby on the way is a boy, the actress and singer shared on Instagram Monday morning alongside a photo gallery of herself, her 9-year-old daughter and her boyfriend Matt Pokora helming the big reveal.

The family can’t contain their excitement in the jovial snapshots, with Violet and Pokora, 33, even leaping into the air as blue smoke pours out of the cannon the dad-to-be is holding.

“Oh B👦🏽Y we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!! 🚀💙👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 ,” Milian captioned her post, while singer Pokora wrote alongside a similar set of images in his native French, “We are waiting for you, my son.”

On Violet’s own Instagram account, a photograph of the trio celebrating following the big announcement was accompanied by the caption, “I knew it!! Baby brother on the way. 🤗💙”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Christina Milian Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Out and About After Pregnancy Announcement

The “Dip It Low” singer made the happy announcement that she’s expecting her first child with Pokora late last month, sharing a photo of the father-to-be holding a sonogram over her bump.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” she captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!”

“Legacy on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼,” Pokora wrote alongside a similar photo in black and white, adding the hashtag, “#happyman.”

Days later, Milian was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a white tank top that accented her baby bump, paired with olive-green pants and matching booties. The star beamed as she cradled her belly in one sweet snap.

Image zoom Christina Milian Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Milian Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Her First Child with Boyfriend Matt Pokora

The baby boy on the way is the second child for Milian, who shares daughter Violet with her ex-husband, producer-singer The Dream.

In an interview with PEOPLE in March, Milian said that introducing her daughter to Pokora — whom she has been dating since 2017 — was “a big moment.”

“It was a really nice meeting. We all met in the mall and it was very casual,” the singer shared. “She already knew about him and thought he was cute.”

Milian continued, “We went to a candy store and she picked out chocolate ants or something and they both ate chocolate ants together … They’ve been best friends ever since and we’re all a great family. I love them.”