Christina Milian 'Felt the Love' During Baby Shower for Son on the Way: 'I Had Such a Great Time’

Christina Milian is counting down the days!

The Falling Inn Love star, 38, who is expecting a son with boyfriend Matt Pokora, celebrated her baby on the way with friends and family on Saturday at her shower, which was held in Westwood Village, California.

“I had such a great time at our shower. It felt so good celebrating with our closest friends and family,” Milian tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement, before seemingly dropping a hint at the name the couple have chosen for their baby boy on the way. “Matt and I felt the love in the room and can’t wait to meet our little ‘Prince.’ “

Thrown in collaboration with Peanut — a social network that connects women through their fertility and motherhood journeys — the shower had a photobooth and was filled with plenty of mouth-watering food and yummy treats.

Some of Milian’s famous pals also stopped by to celebrate the star’s big day, including Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq, who is also expecting a son, as well as Nicole Williams and Olivia Pierson.

Reflecting on the happy memory she shared with her loved ones, Milian raved over the “awesome weekend” in a series of heartfelt Instagram posts.

“Our little Prince is gonna be very welcome to some loving fam and friends,” Milian wrote in one post, alongside a collection of snapshots from the day. “Thank you guys for making it out! Especially those who flew in so last minute! I felt the love big time! You nearly brought me to tears to see you just POP UP!”

“Time is ticking and baby boy is kicking! We’re ready!” she added, while in another post she had a wonderful time celebrating with her loved ones. “So many laughs & such good energy all around.”

During the celebration, Milian posed with an adorable “Ready to Pop” prop and spent some mother-daughter time with Violet Madison, 7, who can’t wait to become a big sister.

“Having so much fun at my baby shower with Violet!” she captioned two photos of the pair smiling together in the photobooth.

Milian also relished being able to “bump bellies” with Haqq.

“Congratulations, Oh Boys!!” wrote Haqq McCray alongside one photo from the event, in which the twin sisters smiled while they each lovingly put a hand on Milian’s bump.

“It was really nice celebrating your new arrival @christinamilian. I’m going to be a busy Auntie this year,” added Haqq McCray, as Milian replied: “So glad you girls came! You both looked great btw! Glad we got to bump bellies @malika!”

The “Dip It Low” singer made the happy announcement that she’s expecting her first child with Pokora in July, sharing a photo of the father-to-be holding a sonogram over her bump.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” she captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!”

The following month, they revealed they’re having a son.

Milian previously opened up about how much she and her family are looking forward to her son’s arrival.

“It’s going great. It’s exciting. I’m so excited,” the actress and singer told PEOPLE Now last year, adding that her daughter was also “super excited.”

As for how she thinks Pokora will adapt to fatherhood, Milian said she’s sure he’ll “be a natural.”

“He’s super excited,” she said. “I definitely know I can count on him to be very helpful.”