Christina Milian Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Her First Child with Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian has some big news to share!

The 37-year-old singer made the happy announcement that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora on Sunday, sharing a photo of herself holding a sonogram over her bump while standing beside the father-to-be.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” she captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!”

Pokora, a French singer, went on to share a black-and-white version of the same image on his account.

“Legacy on the way! 🙏🏼🙌🏼,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “Happy man.”

Milian is also a mother to daughter Violet Madison, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, producer-rapper The Dream.

Opening up about Pokora, whom she’s been dating since 2017, in a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the singer and actress shared that she’s “really happy.”

“He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she continued. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

Hinting at their plans for a family of their own, she revealed she wanted to have “just one more” child.

“I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!” she added.

During a 2018 appearance on The Real, Milian also opened up about their unique bond.

“We got along so long so well from the very beginning,” she said. “We have the best time together. I could spend every day with him, every moment and everything. It’s been cool. We just have a good time.”