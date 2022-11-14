Christina Milian Teases Daughter Violet, 12, as She Attempts to Figure Out a Rotary Phone

Inspired by a TikTok trend, Christina Milian put her 12-year-old daughter Violet to the test to see if the tween knew how to work a rotary phone

Published on November 14, 2022 04:04 PM
christina milian
Photo: Ari Perilstein/Getty; christina milian/instagram

Christina Milian is taking on a TikTok trend with her daughter.

On Sunday, the "Dip It Low" singer shared a video of her out and about with 12-year-old Violet Madison as the two browse a shelf full of rotary phones, giving Milian a chance to try out a TikTok trend where Gen X and millennial parents challenge their Gen Z and Gen Alpha kids to figure out how to use the device.

"Kids these days will never know ☎️," she joked in the post's caption. "Saw this on TikTok and knew I had to try this out with my kid. I'm ☠️… "

Though Violet thinks she knows what she's doing at first, when Mom challenges her to dial 9-1-1, Violet has a bit of a hard time. The mother-daughter duo end up giggling as Violet tries her best to figure it out with some help from Milian.

Eventually, Violet does get the hang of it, joking, "Hello? My mom is making me use this phone, help!"

The Be Cool actress, 41, shares Violet with ex The Dream. She is also mom to sons Kenna, 18 months, and Isaiah, 2½, with husband Matt Pokora.

In June, Milian celebrated the French singer, 37, in a sweet photo with all three kids on Father's Day, writing, "3 hearts filled with love for you. Happy Father's Day babe! You're simply a GREAT Dad!!"

Five months after welcoming their second son Kenna, Milian and Pokora celebrated their joint birthday in September with a trip together.

"Happy Birthday to my twin flame! You are a dream and more and I hope you feel every bit as special today as you deserve," Milian wrote in her Instagram caption.

Milian and Pokora have been together since August 2017.

