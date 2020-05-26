Christina Milian Talks Starting a Baby Line, Homeschooling amid Pandemic and Her Newborn Son

Four months after giving birth to her second child, Christina Milian says "life is good."

The actress and singer, 38, welcomed son Isaiah in January with her boyfriend, Matt Pokora. Isaiah joined 10-year-old big sister Violet Madison, whom Milian shares with ex-husband The-Dream.

Milian tells PEOPLE in a new interview that despite the ongoing coronavirus global health crisis, she is grateful to be able to spend quality time with her family.

"I'm super happy. I have a really happy baby," she says. "And honestly, with all this stuff going on, it kind of was a blessing in disguise to be able to spend so much time together, and to not be forced to rush right back to work. It's been nice to just be home and be with my daughter and have this bonding experience."

"Hopefully this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that's happening [and] not something that will happen often," Milian adds of the pandemic. "But whatever the case may be, I'm an optimistic person — I look at the positivity in it all."

Milian has been keeping busy since having Isaiah, recently debuting a baby line with Your Babiie titled AM:PM by Christina Milian.

The collection, which includes a range of strollers, high chairs and diaper bags, is meant to "really stand out" and appeal to "modern moms," Milian says.

"I wanted to provide a really cool and kind of stylish baby gear line because everything else is pretty basic," she tells PEOPLE. "I just wanted to do something different."

The Bring It On: Fight to the Finish star has also been helping to homeschool her daughter Violet while schools remain closed amid the pandemic.

"I thought it would go better than what it is," she says, laughing. "I'm actually having a great time working with her and going over her school stuff."

"I think the parents all think we're doing a good enough job, but then you almost take it personally if she's not getting straight As because you're like, 'Wait, hold on, I'm helping do all of this,' " Milian adds.

Milian says that Violet's personality "really shines" when the mom of two films for her Facebook Watch series, What Happens at Home with Christina Milian.

"She's just a light bulb — when she turns on, she turns on. She's so funny," Milian raves. "She's got a lot of facial expressions and hand motions and things that sometimes I'm like, 'Where did this character come from?' "

"But I love that she can really express herself and has fun, and doesn't feel uncomfortable," she adds.