Christina Milian Shows off Her Baby Bump While Out and About After Pregnancy Announcement

Christina Milian has that pregnancy glow!

Days after announcing on Sunday that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora, the singer, 37, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Milian wore a white tank top that accented her small baby bump, paired with olive-green pants and matching booties. The star beamed as she cradled her bump in one sweet snap.

Milian shared the news of her pregnancy with a photo of herself holding a sonogram over her bump while standing beside the father-to-be.

“New release 2020! What a blessing!” she captioned the image. “Let’s do this babe @mattpokora ❤️!”

Milian is also a mother to daughter Violet Madison, 9, whom she shares with her ex-husband, producer-singer The Dream.

Opening up about French singer Pokora — whom she’s been dating since 2017 — in a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the singer and actress shared that she’s “really happy.”

“He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she said. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

Hinting at their plans for a family of their own at that time, she revealed she wanted to have “just one more” child.

“I definitely want to have another child in the future. I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!” she added.

In an interview with PEOPLE in March, Milian said that introducing her daughter Violet to Pokora was “a big moment.”

“It was a really nice meeting, we all met in the mall and it was very casual,” the singer shared. “She already knew about him and thought he was cute.”

Milian continued: “We went to a candy store and she picked out chocolate ants or something and they both ate chocolate ants together … They’ve been best friends ever since and we’re all a great family, I love them.”