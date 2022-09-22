Christina Hall Shares Tribute to Daughter Taylor on 12th Birthday: 'Sweet Girl, Keep Shining'

Christina Hall shares Taylor and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead

Published on September 22, 2022 10:20 PM
Christina Hall Shares Tribute to Daughter Taylor on 12th Birthday: 'Sweet Girl, Keep Shining' https://www.instagram.com/p/Ci0DLePrn7D/
Photo: Christina Hall/instagram; getty

Christina Hall is one proud mom.

On Thursday, the Christina on the Coast star shared an Instagram carousel filled with sweet photos of her daughter, Taylor Reese, for her 12th birthday.

In one photo, Taylor poses next to a decorative boulder painted with a birthday cake and balloons just for her.

"Happy Birthday Taylor 💕! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been 😱," the mom of three writes.

"We are so proud of Taylor!! She does great in school, excels in club soccer and has a nice group of friends. I love you beautiful / sweet girl, keep shining. ⭐️💕"

In addition to Taylor, Hall shares son Brayden James, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa — who is currently expecting his first baby with wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Hall is also mom to son Hudson London, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

Earlier this month, Hall posted a back-to-school photo of Taylor on her first day of middle school.

"First day of middle school 🥺😱. Wish us all luck!!! 🤍💕," she captioned the photo.

Taylor posed for the snap, dressed in a hoodie and her blue plaid uniform skirt, paired with a classic set of Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers.

Christina Hall and daughter Taylor
Christina Hall/Instagram

Earlier this summer, Hall mused over how fast Taylor is growing up as she enjoyed a special "mommy daughter shopping date" with her girl.

In the selfie, Hall wore a strapless denim top and a pair of black sunglasses while her daughter sported a teal tank top and jean shorts.

"Mommy daughter shopping date 💟. The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is 😳. Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!! 🥹," she captioned the picture.

