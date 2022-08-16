Christina Hall's Daughter Taylor Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: 'Pre-Teen Life Is Becoming Real'

Christina Hall can't believe her daughter is about to enter her pre-teen years.

Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, mused over how fast daughter Taylor, 11, is growing up as she enjoyed a special "mommy daughter shopping date" with her girl.

Hall, who shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Saturday featuring the mother-daughter duo during their day out together.

In the selfie, Hall wears a strapless denim top and a pair of black sunglasses while her daughter sports a teal tank top and jean shorts.

"Mommy daughter shopping date 💟. The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is 😳. Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!! 🥹," she captioned the picture.

Christina Hall/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star also posted a cute shot on her Instagram Story of Taylor with little brother Hudson, who has his face painted like a tiger. Taylor kneels behind Hudson with her hands on his shoulders as he stands and looks away from the camera.

Last month, the mom of three and her new husband Josh Hall spent time with their family in Tennessee, where the HGTV personality has a second home. In April 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Christina and Josh had tied the knot after a year of dating.

"Tennessee summers are hottt 🔥…. so watering holes and blackberry picking for delicious smoothies are a must!" she captioned the video, which is set to Luke Bryan's song "Country Girl (Shake it For Me.)"

The reel features footage of Christina's children picking berries and enjoying time cooling down in a watering hole.

The video also gives a peek into the spacious farmhouse she shares with the realtor. In one clip, a sign is seen hung in the home that reads "The Halls Est. 2021."