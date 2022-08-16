Christina Hall's Daughter Taylor Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: 'Pre-Teen Life Is Becoming Real'

The HGTV star shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

Published on August 16, 2022 03:13 PM
Christina Hall and daughter Taylor
Photo: Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall can't believe her daughter is about to enter her pre-teen years.

Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, mused over how fast daughter Taylor, 11, is growing up as she enjoyed a special "mommy daughter shopping date" with her girl.

Hall, who shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor with ex Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson, 2, with ex Ant Anstead, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Saturday featuring the mother-daughter duo during their day out together.

In the selfie, Hall wears a strapless denim top and a pair of black sunglasses while her daughter sports a teal tank top and jean shorts.

"Mommy daughter shopping date 💟. The fact that we wear the same shoe size now is 😳. Taylor turns 12 next month, pre-teen life is becoming real much too quick!! 🥹," she captioned the picture.

Christina Hall's Children
Christina Hall/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star also posted a cute shot on her Instagram Story of Taylor with little brother Hudson, who has his face painted like a tiger. Taylor kneels behind Hudson with her hands on his shoulders as he stands and looks away from the camera.

Last month, the mom of three and her new husband Josh Hall spent time with their family in Tennessee, where the HGTV personality has a second home. In April 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Christina and Josh had tied the knot after a year of dating.

"Tennessee summers are hottt 🔥…. so watering holes and blackberry picking for delicious smoothies are a must!" she captioned the video, which is set to Luke Bryan's song "Country Girl (Shake it For Me.)"

The reel features footage of Christina's children picking berries and enjoying time cooling down in a watering hole.

The video also gives a peek into the spacious farmhouse she shares with the realtor. In one clip, a sign is seen hung in the home that reads "The Halls Est. 2021."

