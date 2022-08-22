Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Share Sweet Tributes to Son Brayden on 7th Birthday

The former couple celebrated son Brayden on his last birthday as the youngest El Moussa

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2022 03:35 PM
Christina Hall, Heather Rae, Tarek El Moussa
Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram; Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's son is getting a lot of love on his 7th birthday!

On Saturday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, kicked off the birthday tributes to her son on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of photos of Brayden James over the years, she wrote, "Happy 7️⃣ Birthday Brayden! 🎉 🎂 Cuddly, silly, cute and feisty."

The proud mama continued to list some of Brayden's current favorite. "Brayden loves sharks, dogs and good meals. My little foodie 🍕 🍔🥞🍦," she shared. "He makes life more fun ❤️ I absolutely love being his mama!!"

In addition to Brayden, Hall shares daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with Tarek, and son Hudson London, 2, with ex Ant Anstead.

In a joint post showing birthday celebrations, Tarek and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa shared their own sweet tribute to Brayden. "Just the 5 of us 👨🏻🤰🏼💙💙 💖," they captioned a family photo.

"Happy 7th Bray!!! Wow time really flies, it's unbelievable. Hug and kiss your loved ones every single day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both Tarek — who celebrated his 41st birthday the next day — and Heather also shared their own tributes to Brayden.

"Happy birthday Mr. handsome!!! I can't believe Bray Bray is SEVEN years old! My little boy is becoming my little man and it's crazy to see how much he's grown over the years," Tarek captioned a series of photos of him and Brayden.

"Bray has the kindest heart, the sweetest personality, and is really growing up to be such a special person," the HGTV star continued. "If you know me, my kids are everything to me and I couldn't be more proud to be his dad. I love this boy and just love our bond so much. ❤️"

Heather, who is expecting her first baby with Tarek in early 2023, called herself "the luckiest bonus mama ever" in her birthday post honoring Brayden.

"Your smile and laugh lights up the room and it's been so fun to watch you grow up to be the sweetest, most caring man just like your daddy @therealtarekelmoussa 🥰 and I'm so glad our baby boy will have you as an older brother to look up to ❤️," the Selling Sunset star wrote. "I can't even believe you're already 7 years old!!! I love you so much and couldn't be happier to have you in my life. 🤍"

The El Moussas were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively last month.

Related Articles
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate 'Sweet' Son Brayden's 6th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Says He Is 'in Awe of How Amazing' Wife Heather Is Doing Throughout Pregnancy
Heather Rae El Moussa Wishes Husband Tarek a Happy Birthday: 'My True Soulmate
Heather Rae El Moussa Wishes Husband Tarek a Happy Birthday: 'My True Soulmate'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, ultrasound
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Ultrasound Photos of Baby Boy with Tarek El Moussa: 'So Special'
Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek an ‘Early Birthday Surprise’ at Porsche Driving Track
Heather El Moussa Gives Husband Tarek a 'Birthday Surprise' at Porsche Driving Track: 'Such a Blast'
Tarek El Moussa, taylor el moussa
Tarek El Moussa Writes Sweet Message About Daughter, 11, as the Older Sister to Three Brothers
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Reunites with Husband Tarek After Admitting to Having 'Separation Anxiety'
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Skips Family Vacation to Mexico on 'Doctor's Orders'
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Heather Rae El Moussa Has 'Separation Anxiety' from Husband Tarek: 'The Longest We've Been Apart'
Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Bump Photos
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says Stepkids Are 'Super Supportive' of Her and Tarek's Baby News
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Cutest Pics
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal Sex of Their First Baby on the Way
Ant Anstead, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Young
Ant Anstead Congratulates Tarek and Heather El Moussa on Their Baby News: 'Thrilled for You All'
Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Relationship Timeline
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Says It's Been 'Challenging' to Keep Pregnancy a Secret: 'No More Hiding It'