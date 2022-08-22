Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Share Sweet Tributes to Son Brayden on 7th Birthday

Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa's son is getting a lot of love on his 7th birthday!

On Saturday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, kicked off the birthday tributes to her son on Instagram. Alongside a carousel of photos of Brayden James over the years, she wrote, "Happy 7️⃣ Birthday Brayden! 🎉 🎂 Cuddly, silly, cute and feisty."

The proud mama continued to list some of Brayden's current favorite. "Brayden loves sharks, dogs and good meals. My little foodie 🍕 🍔🥞🍦," she shared. "He makes life more fun ❤️ I absolutely love being his mama!!"

In addition to Brayden, Hall shares daughter Taylor Reese, 11, with Tarek, and son Hudson London, 2, with ex Ant Anstead.

In a joint post showing birthday celebrations, Tarek and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa shared their own sweet tribute to Brayden. "Just the 5 of us 👨🏻🤰🏼💙💙 💖," they captioned a family photo.

"Happy 7th Bray!!! Wow time really flies, it's unbelievable. Hug and kiss your loved ones every single day."

Both Tarek — who celebrated his 41st birthday the next day — and Heather also shared their own tributes to Brayden.

"Happy birthday Mr. handsome!!! I can't believe Bray Bray is SEVEN years old! My little boy is becoming my little man and it's crazy to see how much he's grown over the years," Tarek captioned a series of photos of him and Brayden.

"Bray has the kindest heart, the sweetest personality, and is really growing up to be such a special person," the HGTV star continued. "If you know me, my kids are everything to me and I couldn't be more proud to be his dad. I love this boy and just love our bond so much. ❤️"

Heather, who is expecting her first baby with Tarek in early 2023, called herself "the luckiest bonus mama ever" in her birthday post honoring Brayden.

"Your smile and laugh lights up the room and it's been so fun to watch you grow up to be the sweetest, most caring man just like your daddy @therealtarekelmoussa 🥰 and I'm so glad our baby boy will have you as an older brother to look up to ❤️," the Selling Sunset star wrote. "I can't even believe you're already 7 years old!!! I love you so much and couldn't be happier to have you in my life. 🤍"

The El Moussas were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively last month.