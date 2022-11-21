Christina Hall Takes 3 Kids on Trip, Says Son Hudson Is There But 'Can't Be' Seen in Photos

Christina Hall is enjoying some time away with her three kids.

On Sunday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, shared a snap on her Instagram Story showing her and her three kids, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead, as well as husband Josh Hall, sitting on an airplane as they left for a trip.

In the snap, Christina and Josh smiled for a selfie next to each other while Brayden and Taylor could be seen in a row across from them. "✈️ 3 kids + us = 😜," she wrote.

On Monday, she posted an additional picture on her Story showing Brayden, Taylor and Josh's niece smiling at an ice cream shop in Tennessee, where Christina purchased a second home last year. "Must stop at our fav 🍦 spot," wrote the HGTV star.

Christina also noted that while Hudson was present, he "can't be" seen in the photos. "Hudson is here too but can't be 'here' 🎥," she shared.

The mom of three addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and Anstead on Oct. 3.

Christina Hall

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," she alleged in the caption on Instagram last month.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

"Hudson's father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life," Christina added, noting "This has been the case since July 2020."

Christina — who said in her own response to Anstead's latest filing that Hudson hasn't appeared in an ad on her account since the issue was first raised this past April — called her ex's judgment of her Instagram account as "unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen."

Christina Hall/Instagram; Ant Anstead/Instagram

Days after Christina's announcement, husband Josh shared a photo of himself and Christina at the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico.

Alongside the photo, the HGTV personality's husband wrote a caption that some of his followers thought contained an indirect dig at his wife's ex, after their public feuding over custody issues related to Hudson.

"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it's always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," Josh wrote.

"Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries," he continued. "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️"