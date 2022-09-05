Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall

Christina Hall was joined by her three kids for her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall

Published on September 5, 2022 10:57 AM
christina-hall-wedding
Photo: Cassie Schienle/Instagram

Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day.

Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii.

Photos from the event on Christina's Instagram Story show the couple posing for a family photo with Christina's three children, 2½-year-old Hudson London — whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead — and Brayden James, 7, and Taylor Reese, 11, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa. The family was also joined at the altar by Joshua's niece Audrey, 5½, daughter of his sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams.

Christina also shared a photo of the couple to mark the occasion on her Instagram feed. "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," she wrote in the caption.

"My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊"

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Anna Kim Photography

Earlier this summer, Christina shared a reel on Instagram giving a glimpse at how she and her family spent their time in Tennessee, where the Christina on the Coast star has a second home.

"Tennessee summers are hottt 🔥…. so watering holes and blackberry picking for delicious smoothies are a must!," she captioned the video, which is set to Luke Bryan's song "Country Girl (Shake it For Me.)"

Hall's upcoming HGTV spinoff, Christina in the Country, will follow her life in her Tennessee farmhouse that she bought last year and showcase the real estate pro's new business adventures.

A source told PEOPLE last July that she and Josh were dating. "They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection," they said. "They've enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise."

The couple announced their engagement two months later while celebrating Josh's birthday in Los Cabos, Mexico. PEOPLE confirmed the couple's marriage in April after TMZ reported that they tied the knot "sometime over the last 6 months."

