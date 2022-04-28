Christina Hall 'Deeply Saddened' After Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of Son: 'I'm a Good Mom'

Hall and Anstead were both granted joint legal and physical custody of their son after their divorce last July

Christina Hall is speaking out following ex-husband Ant Anstead's decision to file for full custody of their 2-year-old son Hudson London.

In response to the filing on Thursday, Hall tells PEOPLE, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them," she adds.

PEOPLE reached out to Anstead's rep for comment.

In December 2018, Anstead, 43, and the Christina on the Coast star, 38, wed during a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California.

They welcomed their son Hudson in September 2019, but a year later, Hall announced the pair had split in a statement posted to her Instagram.

"We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," she said in September 2020.

In January 2021, Anstead spoke to PEOPLE about the former pair's aim to co-parent amicably. "There's never been a scenario where I've asked for him and not had him and vice versa," he said.

Later that year, Hall also told PEOPLE they shared the same philosophy when it comes to their son.

"The kids come first for all of us. That's how it will always be," she said in December 2021.