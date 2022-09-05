Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo

Christina Hall shared footage on her Instagram Story of the sweet moment sons Hudson and Brayden walked her down the aisle at the wedding ceremony

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 5, 2022 12:06 PM
christina-hall-wedding
Photo: Amy Keith/Christina Hall/Instagram

Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall.

On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.

The two boys walked on either side of her, with Hudson holding her hand, as they made their way down the aisle, which was lined with white flower petals.

The pair of brothers looked adorable in matching white button-down shirts with suspenders and khaki pants. The bride, 39, wore a sheer blush gown with white floral embellishments as she celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Picture from Christina Hall's 'Dreamy' Maui Wedding to Josh Hall

christina-hall-wedding
Cassie Schienle/Instagram

The Christina on the Coast star also shared a family photo from the special day, where the boys stood next to Josh while Christina had daughter Taylor Reese, 11, by her side. The family was also joined at the altar by Joshua's niece Audrey, 5½, daughter of his sister and The Hills alum Stacie Adams.

In the caption of a photo of her and Josh shared on her Instagram feed, Christina reflected on the magical day.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," she wrote in the caption. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Anna Kim Photography

In April, Josh celebrated Christina with a heartfelt Instagram post about how the home design expert is "nothing short of incredible."

"No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success," he continued. "She doesn't need anyone's validation and certainly doesn't let anyone's disapproval affect what she does with HER life."

On April 5, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had secretly married, sources telling TMZ they had said their "I dos" in California "sometime over the last 6 months." Christina also changed her last name on her real estate license.

This is Christina's third marriage. Formerly, she was married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead.

Related Articles
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Celebrate Wedding with Intimate Maui Ceremony: 'An Amazing Night'
christina-hall-wedding
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Wedding Celebration. credit Anna Kim Photography
All the Photos from Christina Hall and Josh Hall's Wedding
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renee Zellwegger's Coat
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Christina Hall and daughter Taylor
Christina Hall's Daughter Taylor Looks All Grown Up in New Photo: 'Pre-Teen Life Is Becoming Real'
Christina Hall Plays and Runs with Son Hudson and Their Two Dogs: 'Gotta Wear Them All Out'
Christina Hall Goes on Outdoor Adventure with Son Hudson and Their Dogs: 'Gotta Wear Them All Out'
Christina Hall, Heather Rae, Tarek El Moussa
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Share Sweet Tributes to Son Brayden on 7th Birthday
Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead's Relationship Timeline
ant anstead
Ant Anstead Celebrates Daughter Amelie Scoring Straight As Needed to Get Into Her Dream School
Christina Hall and Josh celebrate Her Birthday with a Getaway
Christina Hall Celebrates 39th Birthday on Romantic Getaway with Husband Josh Hall: 'Cheers'
Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with All Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves"
Christina Hall Celebrates Fourth of July with Her Three Kids and Husband Josh Hall: 'My Loves'
Christina Hall Shares a Glimpse at Life in Tennessee
Christina Hall Shares a Glimpse of Family Life in Tennessee in Sweet Video
Christina Hall, Josh Hall
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Have 'Incredible Experience' with LA County Sheriff's Department
Ant Anstead, Tarek El Moussa, Heather Young
Ant Anstead Congratulates Tarek and Heather El Moussa on Their Baby News: 'Thrilled for You All'
Ant Anstead Has a Blast Cheering With Son Hudson at Soccer Match: 'Now That's a Proper Saturday Night!'
Ant Anstead Cheers Alongside Son Hudson at Soccer Match: 'Now That's a Proper Sunday Night!'
Ant Anstead Posts Sweet Artwork Hudson, 2, Made For Renée Zellweger;
Renée Zellweger Gets Sweet Summer School Artwork From Boyfriend Ant Anstead's Son Hudson, 2