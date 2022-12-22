Christina Hall Shows Sweet Moment Son Hudson Plays Photographer for Her and Husband Josh Hall

"Kid loves being behind the camera," the proud mom of three said of her youngest son's new passion

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on December 22, 2022 02:19 PM
Photo: Christina Hall/instagram

Christina Hall's little boy is a budding photographer!

On Thursday, the mom of three, 39, shared a photo of herself and husband Josh Hall posing in front of a holiday display complete with ornaments and lit-up palm trees in California, giving photo credit to her 3-year-old son.

The photo is the most recent snap of many that the Christina on the Coast star has noted were taken by Hudson. Later, Hall shared a picture someone took of Hudson taking their photo, showing the toddler focused on the screen as he sets up his shot.

"Kid loves being behind the camera 📸 … ❤️," she captioned the shot.

Hall shares Hudson with ex Ant Anstead and is also mom to son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, with ex Tarek El Moussa — who is currently expecting his first baby with wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Christina Hall Shows Sweet Moment Son Hudson Plays Photographer for Her and Husband Josh Hall
Christina Hall/instagram

Hall has recently started sharing glimpses of Hudson where his face is not shown after she previously decided not to post him amid contention between herself and Anstead.

The HGTV star shared a family photo on Instagram last month from the blended family's Thanksgiving in Tennessee, in which Hudson's face was covered with an emoji.

"What better back drop for family photos than a beautiful fall colored field?! This photoshoot was one of my favorites. I Love my family ❤️," Hall captioned the photo.

Christina Hall, Ant Anstead and son Hudson
Christina Hall/Instagram; Ant Anstead/Instagram

Later in the day, the mom of three shared a lengthy explanation on her Instagram Story addressing criticism over the fact that Hudson's face was covered with an emoji.

Anstead has also responded to commenters on his page who have shared their thoughts on the situation between him and his ex-wife, especially in instances where the Celebrity Joyride: IOU host has shared photos of Hudson.

Addressing multiple comments that it was "unfair" that Anstead could continue to post his son's pictures while Hall couldn't, he wrote, "She can post as many as she likes 🥰 x."

