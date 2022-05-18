Christina Hall Shares Sweet Photo of Sons Following Brayden's Emergency Surgery: 'Brotherly Love'

Christina Hall and ex Tarek El Moussa's son Brayden had to undergo emergency appendectomy surgery earlier this month

Brayden is enjoying some quality family time following a health scare earlier this month.

On Monday, Christina Hall posted a sweet photo of her 6-year-old son Brayden, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, holding hands with her 2-year-old son Hudson London, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the heartwarming shot, Brayden and Hudson share a loving moment while sitting side by side on a staircase, both smiling for the camera.

"Occasionally Instagram is reality. Brotherly love. 🤍🙏," Hall writes.

Christina Hall posts photo of children Credit: Christina Hall/Instagram, Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The cute snap comes less than two weeks after Brayden underwent an "emergency" appendectomy, which Hall described as a "scary" moment for the family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hall, 38, opened up about the experience in a post shared on Instagram. "Scary 12 hours for us parents + step parents," she wrote alongside a photo of her little one in a hospital bed.

"After being admitted to the ER, Brayden had to have an emergency appendectomy as well as removal of Meckel's diverticulum early this morning," she continued, referring to what is an abnormality of the small intestine. "Nothing like seeing your child in excruciating pain 😣."

Hall then went on to say that "the surgery went well" and Brayden "is recovering and in good spirits," before she wrote, "The entire staff at Mission Hospital was amazing and we are all grateful it was caught early."

"Blessed to have 3 healthy + happy kids, caring family and friends and a husband who stands by my side," she added. "Happy Mother's Day everyone. 🤍."

El Moussa, 40, also shared his son's health news in an Instagram post of his own on Sunday. He and Hall, who is now married to Joshua Hall, also share 11-year-old daughter Taylor El Moussa.