Christina Hall loves the sweet bond between her children.

The mom of three shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story this weekend as son Brayden James, 7, returned home after being away at camp for a week. In one of the sweet photos, Brayden hugs older sister Taylor Reese, 12 — both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — tight upon his return.

The Christina on the Coast star later shared photos of the bedroom that Brayden shares with 3-year-old son Hudson London where the space between the boys' beds is turned into a fort.

"Friday night forts," she captioned one shot, later sharing another from the next night where Brayden's head pokes out from the fort.

"Fort night round 2," she wrote, tagging husband Josh Hall.

Though Hudson, whom Christina shares with ex Ant Anstead, appeared to be with the family as they enjoyed their weekend together, he continues to not appear in any of Christina's photos after her announcement earlier this month that she will no longer post her youngest son due to contention with Anstead over the matter.

"Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household," the 39-year-old alleged in the caption on Instagram.

"Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

Earlier this month, the Halls went on a getaway to the One&Only Mandarina resort in Mexico. Alongside the photo, Josh wrote a caption that some of his followers think is an indirect dig at Anstead, who has been publicly feuding with Christina over custody issues relating to their son Hudson.

"In a world filled with so much anger and negativity, it's always important to make time for some R&R with your person between the grind that is life…and disconnect," Josh wrote.

"Weekends like this one always make me feel grateful being with someone who can focus, relax and have a great time without any unnecessary worries," he continued. "Just the two of us doing us, not worried about anyone else. 🤙🏼❤️"