Christina Hall documented her "fun day" at the park with her two sons, Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, on Wednesday

Christina Hall Shares Heartwarming Photo of Her Sons, Says Hudson Is 'Brayden's Little Shadow'

Brothers and best friends!

On Wednesday, Christina Hall, 38, showcased the sweet relationship between her two sons Brayden, 6, and Hudson, 2, sharing an adorable photo of the brothers hugging while enjoying a day at the park. Hall shares Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa and Hudson with ex Ant Anstead.

In the heartwarming photo, Hudson embraces his big brother from the side while Brayden flashes a smile for the camera.

"Fun day with my boys. Brayden's little shadow, Hudson wants to do everything big bro does. 💙," writes the Christina on the Coast star.

Hall also documented the park outing on her Instagram Story, noting that the playground was a "boys dream."

The HGTV star and husband Josh Hall recently moved back to Newport Beach, Calif.

A representative for Christina confirmed to PEOPLE in April that she sold her 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom Dana Point, Calif. property for $11.5 million. Later that month, Christina shared a sweet post detailing the reason why she and her family were moving on.

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view," she wrote in the post. "We still LOVE the view but among other things we don't love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go."

Last month, Christina posted a series of photos from a family trip to La Jolla, California, with her husband and her three kids. She is also mom to daughter Taylor, 11, whom she shares with El Moussa.

In the cute shots, the group of five, plus their dog Stella, pose together while standing on a large rock in front of the ocean. The second picture also features Josh's dad and stepmom.