Christina Hall Shares Glimpses of Son Hudson's 'Paw Patrol' Themed 3rd Birthday Party: Photos

Christina Hall and her family came together to throw a special bash for son Hudson's third birthday.

In photos and video shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, showed the decorations and celebrations — which were Paw Patrol-themed — on Hudson's special day.

The first video shows the toddler walking out of the store carrying a balloon that looks like one of the show's main characters, Chase, while Hall's husband, Josh, carries the rest of the balloon arrangement and the two carefully cross the parking lot together.

The next snap shows the birthday setup in the family's home, which includes a "happy birthday" banner to go along with the balloons and a gift table. "Party time!" Hall captioned the shot.

Next, Hudson can be seen smiling sweetly while sitting inside one of his gifts, an electric ride-in kids' Bentley. Hudson poses with a group of kids in the next photo, which includes older siblings Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 11. The photos conclude with the birthday boy blowing out the candles on his colorful confetti cake, which was topped with a big icing "3."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram

Hudson and Brayden were on bride duty at Hall's Maui wedding ceremony over the weekend, where the brothers walked their mom down the aisle. Along with their sister, they stood by their mom's side during the special moment.

Days later, Hall celebrated her little boy for being "SO smart, cute and sweet" in her birthday tribute post to Hudson.

"Hudson is super witty and knows how to be sarcastic and tell jokes. He impresses everyone with the way he communicates," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

"I love our laughs and cuddles. He lights up our home and lives. We've been celebrating all week but can't wait to make him feel extra special today. 🎂🎉💕"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Christina Hall/Instagram

Hudson's also spent some special moments with Anstead this summer.

Last week, the Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 43, shared photos of the toddler as they walked home from the beach together. In the caption, he said that Hudson appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.

"When a stroll to the beach (in clothes) ends with a fully soaked toddler...... said toddler obviously walks home in the missus coat," " Anstead captioned the Instagram carousel of photos and videos from their sunny outing.

"Parent level - 3/10 😂😂🥰x," he added.

Hudson looked too cute in the pictures as he walked alongside his dad wearing Zellweger's black coat that fell below his knees, a pair of flip-flops and a bucket hat.